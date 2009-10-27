Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

|3D Games
|Left 4 Dead
|Version 1014, Custom THG Benchmark Test Set 1: Medium Settings, High paged memory Test Set 2: Medium Settings, High paged memory, 2x MSAA, 8x AF
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 8x AA
|World in Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Test 1: High Details, No AA / No AF Test 2: Very High Details 4x AA / 16x AF
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 8.1.0.52 (x64) Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|Lame Audio Encoder
|Version: 3.98 64bits (07-04-2008) Audio CD "Terminator II," 53 min. wave to MP3
|TMPGEnc 4.6
|Version: 4.6.3.268 Import File: "Terminator 2" SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|Xvid 1.2.1
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2009
|Version: 11.0, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 8.5
|Version: 8.5.287, Virus database 2094, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.80
|Version 3.80, WinZip Command line Version 3.0, Compression = Best, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|WinZip 12
|Version 12.0, Compression = Best, Benchmark: THG-Workload (139 MB)
|Sythetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.02, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00, System, Memory, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2009 SP3
|Version 2009.4.15.92, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!
Girl has more money for clothes!
How comes? Didn't we all agree a long time ago that ddr3 supposed to be more energy efficient out of the two? (Lower voltage and stuff?)