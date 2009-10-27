Trending

Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

By ASrock 

Introduction

With the relatively new AMD 785G offering plenty of value in the mainstream, we're taking the opportunity to look at a wide assortment of motherboards with this chipset, including ATX-, microATX-, AM3/DDR3-, and AM2+/DDR2-based offerings.

We found that, with falling prices, these motherboards can offer surprising functionality for the reasonable price you pay. But their differences are more pronounced than one might think. By the time you're done reading this article, you should have a very good idea of what kind of 785G motherboards are out there and which ones might best suit your particular needs.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnnyLucky 27 October 2009 21:04
    Very informative article. Nice to see there are motherboards with different features for different users/tasks.
    Reply
  • LATTEH 27 October 2009 22:24
    Just what i needed to see thanks toms!
    Reply
  • bpdski 27 October 2009 22:41
    Great article, I think this shows pretty conclusively that there is no benefit to upgrading to an AM3 based system. If you already have an AM2+ system, you can easily just drop in a new CPU and you system will be every bit as good as a brand new system with DDR3. You just need to make sure your motherboard supports the power requirements of whatever you want to drop in.
    Reply
  • jonpaul37 27 October 2009 23:13
    Hooray AMD for having cheap solutions in these hard-economic times!

    Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!
    Reply
  • 27 October 2009 23:33
    jonpaul37Hooray AMD for having cheap solutions in these hard-economic times!Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!+1
    Girl has more money for clothes!
    Reply
  • ominous prime 27 October 2009 23:37
    Well bpdski there is no point upgrading if you're AM2, but if you're building a new PC AM3 is the way to go in terms of your computers longevity. Very informative article.
    Reply
  • sonofliberty08 28 October 2009 00:30
    thanks alot for the info , my first choice was allways asus , but now i now what i need when im going to unlock core , and now i saw the benefits of sideport memory .
    Reply
  • duzcizgi 28 October 2009 00:33
    We were successful in achieving a 900 MHz stable overclock with the integrated graphics chipset by setting the BIOS to increase northbridge voltage by +.210mV.
    Well, .210 mV = 210 microvolt. I don't think it would make much of a change. Maybe it is 210 mV or, .210 V. :)
    Reply
  • doron 28 October 2009 01:36
    "Now we're seeing another benefit for the AM2+/DDR2 boards: both the Foxconn Cinema Premium and Biostar TA785GE 128M are drawing less power than their AM3/DDR3 counterparts."
    How comes? Didn't we all agree a long time ago that ddr3 supposed to be more energy efficient out of the two? (Lower voltage and stuff?)
    Reply
  • DarkMantle 28 October 2009 01:45
    Great article, this will help a lot of people to make their AMD budget motherboard choice easier, thank you Don.
    Reply