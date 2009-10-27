Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Introduction

With the relatively new AMD 785G offering plenty of value in the mainstream, we're taking the opportunity to look at a wide assortment of motherboards with this chipset, including ATX-, microATX-, AM3/DDR3-, and AM2+/DDR2-based offerings.

We found that, with falling prices, these motherboards can offer surprising functionality for the reasonable price you pay. But their differences are more pronounced than one might think. By the time you're done reading this article, you should have a very good idea of what kind of 785G motherboards are out there and which ones might best suit your particular needs.