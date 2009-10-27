Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Benchmark Results: Games

Let's look at three of our favorite game titles to see if there are any notable differences between these boards as far as how well their integrated 785G chipsets perform.

In the game benchmarks, there is a slight disadvantage for the three boards without SidePort memory: the Foxconn Cinema Premium, the ECS A785GM-M, and the Gigabyte GA-MA785GT-UD3H. The difference is less than 10% for the most part, but if you plan to game a little without adding a discrete graphics card, the SidePort memory feature is a good value at minimal cost.