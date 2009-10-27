Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Motherboard Features Comparison
|785G Motherboard Features
|ASRock M3A785GXH/128M
|ASUSM4A785TD-V EVO
|BiostarTA785GE 128M
|FoxconnCinema Premium
|Form Factor
|ATX
|ATX
|mATX
|mATX
|Northbridge
|AMD 785G
|AMD 785G
|AMD 785G
|AMD 785G
|Southbridge
|SB710
|SB710
|SB710
|SB710
|Voltage Regulator
|4+1 Phase
|8+2 Phase
|4+1 Phase
|4 Phase
|BIOS
|1.2
|219
|080015
|912F1P05
|200 MHz BCLK
|199.6-200.9
|200.7
|200.0-200.1
|200.0
|Socket
|AM3 (DDR3)
|AM3 (DDR3)
|AM2+ (DDR2)
|AM2+ (DDR2)
|CPU Support
|140W
|140W
|125W
|125W
|SidePort Memory
|128MB
|128MB
|128MB
|N/A
|BIOS Profiles
|3
|None
|1
|None
|ACC Feature
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe 2.0 x16
|3 (x16/x4 or x8/x8/x4)
|2 (x16/x4)
|1 (x16)
|1 (x16)
|PCIe x1/x4
|1
|1
|None
|2
|Legacy PCI
|2
|3
|2
|1
|USB 2.0
|3 (6 ports)
|3 (6 ports)
|3 (6 ports)
|3 (6 ports)
|IEEE-1394 (Firewire)
|1
|1
|None
|None
|Serial Port
|1
|None
|None
|1
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Floppy
|1
|None
|1
|None
|Ultra-ATA 133
|1
|1
|1
|None
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6
|6
|6
|5
|4-Pin Fan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3-Pin Fan
|2
|2
|2
|3
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|Yes
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Power Button
|None
|None
|Yes
|None
|Reset Button
|None
|None
|Yes
|None
|CLR_CMOS Button
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Diagnostics Panel
|None
|None
|Yes (two LED lights)
|None
|I/O Panel Connectors
|DVI
|1
|1
|1
|1
|VGA
|1
|1
|1
|1
|HDMI
|1
|1
|None
|1
|DisplayPort
|None
|None
|None
|None
|P/S 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|USB 2.0
|6
|6
|4
|6
|IEEE-1394 (Firewire)
|1
|1
|None
|None
|Network
|Single
|Single
|Single
|Single
|eSATA
|1
|1
|None
|None
|CLR_NoneCMOS Button
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical
|None
|Optical
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|6
|3
|6
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|Add-In SATA
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|None
|None
|None
|None
|IEEE-1394 (Firewire)
|VIA VT6308P2x 400 Mb/s
|VIA VT6308P2x 400 Mb/s
|None
|None
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|RTL8112L PCIe
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|RTL8111C PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|Realtek ALC888
|Via VT1708S
|Realtek ALC662
|Realtek ALC888
|Audio Channels
|7.1+2
|7.1
|5.1
|7.1+2
|785G Motherboard Features
|GigabyteGA-MA785GT-UD3H
|ECSA785GM-M
|MSI785GM-E65
|Form Factor
|ATX
|mATX
|mATX
|Northbridge
|AMD 785G
|AMD 785G
|AMD 785G
|Southbridge
|SB710
|SB710
|SB710
|Voltage Regulator
|4+1 Phase
|4 Phase
|4+1 Phase
|BIOS
|F2
|090717
|2.2
|200 MHz BCLK
|200.9
|199.7
|200.5
|Socket
|AM3 (DDR3)
|AM3 (DDR3)
|AM3 (DDR3)
|CPU Support
|140W
|140W
|140W
|SidePort Memory
|N/A
|N/A
|128MB
|BIOS Profiles
|8
|None
|4
|ACC Feature
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe 2.0 x16
|2 (x16/x4)
|1 (x16)
|1 (x16)
|PCIe x1/x4
|3
|2
|1
|Legacy PCI
|2
|1
|2
|USB 2.0
|3 (6 ports)
|3 (6 ports)
|3 (6 ports)
|IEEE-1394 (Firewire)
|1
|1
|1
|Serial Port
|1
|None
|1
|Parallel Port
|1
|None
|1
|Floppy
|1
|None
|1
|Ultra-ATA 133
|1
|1
|1
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6
|6
|5
|4-Pin Fan
|2
|1
|1
|3-Pin Fan
|2
|2
|1
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|Yes
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Power Button
|None
|Yes
|None
|Reset Button
|None
|Yes
|None
|CLR_CMOS Button
|None
|Yes
|None
|Diagnostics Panel
|None
|Yes
|None
|I/O Panel Connectors
|DVI
|1
|1
|1
|VGA
|1
|1
|1
|HDMI
|1
|1
|1
|DisplayPort
|None
|None
|None
|P/S 2
|1
|None
|1
|USB 2.0
|6
|4
|6
|IEEE-1394 (Firewire)
|1
|1
|1
|Network
|Single
|Single
|Single
|eSATA
|None
|2
|1
|CLR_NoneCMOS Button
|None
|None
|None
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical
|Optical
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|5
|6
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|0, 1, 10
|Add-In SATA
|None
|None
|None
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|None
|None
|None
|IEEE-1394 (Firewire)
|T.I. TSB43AB23, 3 x 400 Mb/s
|VIA VT6315N, 2 x 400 Mb/s
|VIA VT6315N, 2 x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|RTL8111C PCIe
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|None
|None
|None
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|Realtek ALC889A
|Realtek ALC888S
|Realtek ALC889
|Audio Channels
|7.1+2
|7.1+2
|7.1+2
Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!
Girl has more money for clothes!
How comes? Didn't we all agree a long time ago that ddr3 supposed to be more energy efficient out of the two? (Lower voltage and stuff?)