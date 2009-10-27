Trending

Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Motherboard Features Comparison

785G Motherboard Features
ASRock M3A785GXH/128MASUSM4A785TD-V EVOBiostarTA785GE 128MFoxconnCinema Premium
Form FactorATXATXmATXmATX
NorthbridgeAMD 785GAMD 785GAMD 785GAMD 785G
SouthbridgeSB710SB710SB710SB710
Voltage Regulator4+1 Phase8+2 Phase4+1 Phase4 Phase
BIOS1.2219080015912F1P05
200 MHz BCLK199.6-200.9200.7200.0-200.1200.0
SocketAM3 (DDR3)AM3 (DDR3)AM2+ (DDR2)AM2+ (DDR2)
CPU Support140W140W125W125W
SidePort Memory128MB128MB128MBN/A
BIOS Profiles3None1None
ACC FeatureYesYesYesYes
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 2.0 x163 (x16/x4 or x8/x8/x4)2 (x16/x4)1 (x16)1 (x16)
PCIe x1/x411None2
Legacy PCI2321
USB 2.03 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)
IEEE-1394 (Firewire)11NoneNone
Serial Port1NoneNone1
Parallel PortNoneNoneNoneNone
Floppy1None1None
Ultra-ATA 133111None
SATA 3.0 Gb/s6665
4-Pin Fan1111
3-Pin Fan2223
FP-AudioYes
CD-AudioYes
S/PDIF I/OOutput Only
Power ButtonNoneNoneYesNone
Reset ButtonNoneNoneYesNone
CLR_CMOS ButtonNoneNoneNoneNone
Diagnostics PanelNoneNoneYes (two LED lights)None
I/O Panel Connectors
DVI1111
VGA1111
HDMI11None1
DisplayPortNoneNoneNoneNone
P/S 21121
USB 2.06646
IEEE-1394 (Firewire)11NoneNone
NetworkSingleSingleSingleSingle
eSATA11NoneNone
CLR_NoneCMOS ButtonNoneNoneNoneNone
Digital Audio OutOpticalOpticalNoneOptical
Digital Audio InNoneNoneNoneNone
Analog Audio6636
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
Chipset RAID Modes0, 1, 100, 1, 100, 1, 100, 1, 10
Add-In SATANoneNoneNoneNone
Add-In Ultra ATANoneNoneNoneNone
IEEE-1394 (Firewire)VIA VT6308P2x 400 Mb/sVIA VT6308P2x 400 Mb/sNoneNone
Gigabit Ethernet
Primary LANRTL8111DL PCIeRTL8112L PCIeRTL8111DL PCIeRTL8111C PCIe
Secondary LANNoneNoneNoneNone
Audio
HD Audio CodecRealtek ALC888Via VT1708SRealtek ALC662Realtek ALC888
Audio Channels7.1+27.15.17.1+2
785G Motherboard Features
GigabyteGA-MA785GT-UD3HECSA785GM-MMSI785GM-E65
Form FactorATXmATXmATX
NorthbridgeAMD 785GAMD 785GAMD 785G
SouthbridgeSB710SB710SB710
Voltage Regulator4+1 Phase4 Phase4+1 Phase
BIOSF20907172.2
200 MHz BCLK200.9199.7200.5
SocketAM3 (DDR3)AM3 (DDR3)AM3 (DDR3)
CPU Support140W140W140W
SidePort MemoryN/AN/A128MB
BIOS Profiles8None4
ACC FeatureYesNoYes
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 2.0 x162 (x16/x4)1 (x16)1 (x16)
PCIe x1/x4321
Legacy PCI212
USB 2.03 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)
IEEE-1394 (Firewire)111
Serial Port1None1
Parallel Port1None1
Floppy1None1
Ultra-ATA 133111
SATA 3.0 Gb/s665
4-Pin Fan211
3-Pin Fan221
FP-AudioYes
CD-AudioYes
S/PDIF I/OOutput Only
Power ButtonNoneYesNone
Reset ButtonNoneYesNone
CLR_CMOS ButtonNoneYesNone
Diagnostics PanelNoneYesNone
I/O Panel Connectors
DVI111
VGA111
HDMI111
DisplayPortNoneNoneNone
P/S 21None1
USB 2.0646
IEEE-1394 (Firewire)111
NetworkSingleSingleSingle
eSATANone21
CLR_NoneCMOS ButtonNoneNoneNone
Digital Audio OutOpticalOpticalOptical
Digital Audio InNoneNoneNone
Analog Audio656
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
Chipset RAID Modes0, 1, 100, 1, 100, 1, 10
Add-In SATANoneNoneNone
Add-In Ultra ATANoneNoneNone
IEEE-1394 (Firewire)T.I. TSB43AB23, 3 x 400 Mb/sVIA VT6315N, 2 x 400 Mb/sVIA VT6315N, 2 x 400 Mb/s
Gigabit Ethernet
Primary LANRTL8111C PCIeRTL8111DL PCIeRTL8111DL PCIe
Secondary LANNoneNoneNone
Audio
HD Audio CodecRealtek ALC889ARealtek ALC888SRealtek ALC889
Audio Channels7.1+27.1+27.1+2
