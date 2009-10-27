Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Power Usage
Now we're seeing another benefit for the AM2+/DDR2 boards: both the Foxconn Cinema Premium and Biostar TA785GE 128M are drawing less power than their AM3/DDR3 counterparts. Only the MSI 785GM-E65 performs closely, evidence that MSI’s active phase-switching feature isn't just a marketing buzzword.
Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!
Girl has more money for clothes!
How comes? Didn't we all agree a long time ago that ddr3 supposed to be more energy efficient out of the two? (Lower voltage and stuff?)