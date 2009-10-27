Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Trending

Let's have a look at the different BIOS controls on each board:

BIOS Frequency and Voltage Settings (for overclocking)
ASRock M3A785GXH/128MASUSM4A785TD-V EVOBiostarTA785GE 128MFoxconnCinema Premium
CPU Ref Clock150-500 MHz (1 MHz)200-550 (1 MHz)200-600 (1 MHz)190-600 (1 MHz)
CPU MultiplierYesYesNoYes
mGPU Clock350-2000 MHz (1 MHz)150-2000 MHz (1 MHz)150-1200 MHz (1 MHz)150-2020 MHz (1 MHz)
SidePort Mem Clock533-1700 MHz (steps)667-1000 MHz (steps)333-533 MHz (steps)N/A
DRAM Data Rates800/1066/1333/1600800/1066/1333/1600400/533/667/800/1066400/533/667/800/1066
PCIe Clock75-250 MHz (1 MHz)100-150 MHz (1 MHz)None90-250 MHz (1 MHz)
CPU Vcore0.60-1.4875V (0.125V)1.00-1.7V (0.00625V)0.05-1.45V (0.05V)+250-775mV (25mV)
785G Core0.6-1.4875V (0.0125V)1.10-1.61V (0.015V)0.05-1.45V (0.05V)+300-360mV (30mV)
SB710 CoreNoneNone1.2-1.5V (0.1V)+300-360mV (30mV)
mGPU VoltageNoneNoneSee 785G Core
SidePort Voltage1.5-1.8V (0.1V)1.5-1.7V (0.1V)1.8-2.1V (0.1V)N/A
DRAM Voltage1.48-2.4V (~0.05V)1.5-2.31V (0.015V)1.95-2.65V (0.1V)+500-600mV (50mV)
Command Rate1T-2TNone1T-2T1T-2T
CAS Latency4-12 Cycles4-12 Cycles3-7 Cycles3-7 Cycles
tRCD5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles3-6 Cycles5-12 Cycles
tRP5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles3-6 Cycles5-12 Cycles
tRAS15-22 Cycles15-30 Cycles15-30 Cycles15-30 Cycles
GigabyteGA-MA785GT-UD3HECSA785GM-MMSI785GM-E65
CPU Ref Clock200-500 MHz (1 MHz)190-400 MHz (1 MHz)190-400 MHz (1 MHz)
CPU MultiplierYesYesYes
mGPU Clock200-2000 MHz (1 MHz)150-1200 MHz (1 MHz)200-999 MHz (1 MHz)
SidePort Mem ClockN/AN/A1066/1333/1600/1700
DRAM Data Rates800/1066/1333/1600800/1066/1333/1600800/1066/1333/1600
PCIe Clock100-200 MHz (1 MHz)None100-150 MHz (1 MHz)
CPU Vcore+/-0.025-0.6V (0.025V)0.8-1.550V (0.025V)0.988-1.976V (0.001V)
785G Core+0.1-0.3V (0.1V)+0.005-0.315V (0.005V)1.108-1.337V (~0.023V)
SB710 Core+/-0.025-0.6V (0.025V)1.2-1.35V (.05V)1.228-1.472V (~0.023V)
mGPU VoltageNoneNoneNone
SidePort VoltageN/AN/ANone
DRAM Voltage+0.05-0.75V (0.05V)+0.001-0.063V (steps)1.55-2.42V (~0.1V)
Command Rate1T-2TNone1T-2T
CAS Latency4-12 Cycles4-12 Cycles4-12 Cycles
tRCD5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles
tRP5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles
tRAS15-30 Cycles15-30 CyclesAuto

Let's see how well these boards overclocked the integrated 785G graphics core compared to one another:

We checked the mGPU overclock at 100 MHz steps in order to get a general idea of how well these boards might perform. It seems even the least cooperative sample made it to 800 MHz, for a 60% overclock. The best result was 1,000 MHz, which represents a 100% overclock. If only discrete cards would show us these kind of gains. Let's see how this translates to actual performance:

The highest results come from the highest overclocks, except for the Gigabyte board, which made it to 1,000 MHz but lacks the SidePort memory to really take advantage of this boost. Note that the MSI board surpassed the Foxconn and ECS platforms even though they sported higher overclocks (attributable, perhaps, to highly overclocked SidePort memory). With every board, the overclock enables a massive boost at 1024x768, going from the verge of playable to quite comfortable.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnnyLucky 27 October 2009 21:04
    Very informative article. Nice to see there are motherboards with different features for different users/tasks.
  • LATTEH 27 October 2009 22:24
    Just what i needed to see thanks toms!
  • bpdski 27 October 2009 22:41
    Great article, I think this shows pretty conclusively that there is no benefit to upgrading to an AM3 based system. If you already have an AM2+ system, you can easily just drop in a new CPU and you system will be every bit as good as a brand new system with DDR3. You just need to make sure your motherboard supports the power requirements of whatever you want to drop in.
  • jonpaul37 27 October 2009 23:13
    Hooray AMD for having cheap solutions in these hard-economic times!

    Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!
  • 27 October 2009 23:33
    jonpaul37Hooray AMD for having cheap solutions in these hard-economic times!Boo @ Intel! i like the product, but my wallet & Girl do not like the cost!+1
    Girl has more money for clothes!
  • ominous prime 27 October 2009 23:37
    Well bpdski there is no point upgrading if you're AM2, but if you're building a new PC AM3 is the way to go in terms of your computers longevity. Very informative article.
  • sonofliberty08 28 October 2009 00:30
    thanks alot for the info , my first choice was allways asus , but now i now what i need when im going to unlock core , and now i saw the benefits of sideport memory .
  • duzcizgi 28 October 2009 00:33
    We were successful in achieving a 900 MHz stable overclock with the integrated graphics chipset by setting the BIOS to increase northbridge voltage by +.210mV.
    Well, .210 mV = 210 microvolt. I don't think it would make much of a change. Maybe it is 210 mV or, .210 V. :)
  • doron 28 October 2009 01:36
    "Now we're seeing another benefit for the AM2+/DDR2 boards: both the Foxconn Cinema Premium and Biostar TA785GE 128M are drawing less power than their AM3/DDR3 counterparts."
    How comes? Didn't we all agree a long time ago that ddr3 supposed to be more energy efficient out of the two? (Lower voltage and stuff?)
    Reply
  • DarkMantle 28 October 2009 01:45
    Great article, this will help a lot of people to make their AMD budget motherboard choice easier, thank you Don.
