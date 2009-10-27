Seven AMD 785G-Based Motherboards Rounded Up

Overclocking

Let's have a look at the different BIOS controls on each board:

BIOS Frequency and Voltage Settings (for overclocking) ASRock M3A785GXH/128M ASUSM4A785TD-V EVO BiostarTA785GE 128M FoxconnCinema Premium CPU Ref Clock 150-500 MHz (1 MHz) 200-550 (1 MHz) 200-600 (1 MHz) 190-600 (1 MHz) CPU Multiplier Yes Yes No Yes mGPU Clock 350-2000 MHz (1 MHz) 150-2000 MHz (1 MHz) 150-1200 MHz (1 MHz) 150-2020 MHz (1 MHz) SidePort Mem Clock 533-1700 MHz (steps) 667-1000 MHz (steps) 333-533 MHz (steps) N/A DRAM Data Rates 800/1066/1333/1600 800/1066/1333/1600 400/533/667/800/1066 400/533/667/800/1066 PCIe Clock 75-250 MHz (1 MHz) 100-150 MHz (1 MHz) None 90-250 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Vcore 0.60-1.4875V (0.125V) 1.00-1.7V (0.00625V) 0.05-1.45V (0.05V) +250-775mV (25mV) 785G Core 0.6-1.4875V (0.0125V) 1.10-1.61V (0.015V) 0.05-1.45V (0.05V) +300-360mV (30mV) SB710 Core None None 1.2-1.5V (0.1V) +300-360mV (30mV) mGPU Voltage None None See 785G Core SidePort Voltage 1.5-1.8V (0.1V) 1.5-1.7V (0.1V) 1.8-2.1V (0.1V) N/A DRAM Voltage 1.48-2.4V (~0.05V) 1.5-2.31V (0.015V) 1.95-2.65V (0.1V) +500-600mV (50mV) Command Rate 1T-2T None 1T-2T 1T-2T CAS Latency 4-12 Cycles 4-12 Cycles 3-7 Cycles 3-7 Cycles tRCD 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles 3-6 Cycles 5-12 Cycles tRP 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles 3-6 Cycles 5-12 Cycles tRAS 15-22 Cycles 15-30 Cycles 15-30 Cycles 15-30 Cycles

BIOS Frequency and Voltage Settings (for overclocking) GigabyteGA-MA785GT-UD3H ECSA785GM-M MSI785GM-E65 CPU Ref Clock 200-500 MHz (1 MHz) 190-400 MHz (1 MHz) 190-400 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Multiplier Yes Yes Yes mGPU Clock 200-2000 MHz (1 MHz) 150-1200 MHz (1 MHz) 200-999 MHz (1 MHz) SidePort Mem Clock N/A N/A 1066/1333/1600/1700 DRAM Data Rates 800/1066/1333/1600 800/1066/1333/1600 800/1066/1333/1600 PCIe Clock 100-200 MHz (1 MHz) None 100-150 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Vcore +/-0.025-0.6V (0.025V) 0.8-1.550V (0.025V) 0.988-1.976V (0.001V) 785G Core +0.1-0.3V (0.1V) +0.005-0.315V (0.005V) 1.108-1.337V (~0.023V) SB710 Core +/-0.025-0.6V (0.025V) 1.2-1.35V (.05V) 1.228-1.472V (~0.023V) mGPU Voltage None None None SidePort Voltage N/A N/A None DRAM Voltage +0.05-0.75V (0.05V) +0.001-0.063V (steps) 1.55-2.42V (~0.1V) Command Rate 1T-2T None 1T-2T CAS Latency 4-12 Cycles 4-12 Cycles 4-12 Cycles tRCD 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles tRP 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles tRAS 15-30 Cycles 15-30 Cycles Auto

Let's see how well these boards overclocked the integrated 785G graphics core compared to one another:

We checked the mGPU overclock at 100 MHz steps in order to get a general idea of how well these boards might perform. It seems even the least cooperative sample made it to 800 MHz, for a 60% overclock. The best result was 1,000 MHz, which represents a 100% overclock. If only discrete cards would show us these kind of gains. Let's see how this translates to actual performance:

The highest results come from the highest overclocks, except for the Gigabyte board, which made it to 1,000 MHz but lacks the SidePort memory to really take advantage of this boost. Note that the MSI board surpassed the Foxconn and ECS platforms even though they sported higher overclocks (attributable, perhaps, to highly overclocked SidePort memory). With every board, the overclock enables a massive boost at 1024x768, going from the verge of playable to quite comfortable.