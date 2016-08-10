Trending

Asus MG28UQ 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Asus MG-series has always represented a solid value alternative to its premium ROG products. Today we’re looking at the MG28UQ, a 28-inch Ultra HD monitor with FreeSync.

Our Verdict

More choices mean lower prices and the MG28UQ makes a great addition to the list of affordable Ultra HD monitors. Even without FreeSync, it’s a very good display worthy of any desktop. As with any high-res display, you’ll have to weigh your video card options before committing but if you have the horsepower, this panel provides a smooth and vividly-colored gaming experience.

For

  • FreeSync
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Value
  • Solid build
  • Fully-adjustable stand
  • Internal power supply
  • Well-implemented overdrive

Against

  • Out-of-box accuracy
  • Middling contrast

Introduction

The road to affordable Ultra HD gaming has been a long one. Maybe we aren’t there yet, but we’re getting close. Three years ago the big hurdle was astronomical monitor prices. 32-inch screens for $3000 just didn’t compute for most of us. And none of them were really suitable for gaming. Where was the blur reduction? Where was the adaptive refresh? Where will I find another $1000 for a faster video card?

Well the need for a fast graphics card hasn’t changed, but you might not have to spend quite $1000 to get the necessary processing power; $300-500 should about do it these days. And the prices of decent Ultra HD panels have dropped tremendously. There are plenty of options for well under $1000 that can provide good color accuracy, reasonably fast panel response, low latency and most importantly, adaptive refresh.

The 28-inch TN category continues to be the value leader in Ultra HD displays and with today’s review subject, we can count three such gaming monitors in our database. We first looked at Acer’s XB280HK about a year ago. It offers G-Sync and still represents the premium end of the spectrum. More recently we evaluated AOC’s U2879VF and it to offers class-leading value and excellent performance. Today we have the Asus MG28UQ in our lab.

Specifications

When we first received our press sample, we were a little confused. This is supposed to be a FreeSync gaming monitor right? A thorough check of the packaging and the Asus website finds no mention of the technology anywhere. Is adaptive refresh so commonplace now that manufacturers don’t even tout it in their marketing?

The MG28UQ is indeed equipped with the necessary DisplayPort firmware to support adaptive sync over a range of 40-60Hz. This smallish window prevents the use of low framerate compensation (LFC) so you’ll have to adjust your gaming detail, or upgrade your video board, to ensure the action remains above 40fps. We don’t consider this a limitation simply because FreeSync or not, games aren’t much fun to play below that speed.

Gaming features aside, Asus’ MG-series represents a good alternative to the more-expensive Republic of Gamers line. You won’t find things like blur-reduction, but the MG28UQ does sport comparable build quality, an internal power supply (rare in 28-inch TN displays), a fully adjustable stand (equally rare in this category), and good value at a street price just over $500.

The panel part is the same one we see in all monitors of this type. It's made by AU Optronics, has a flicker-free backlight and 10-bit color courtesy of FRC. It also offers something we haven’t seen too much of yet: an HDMI 2.0 input. It accepts a full 3840x2160 signal at 60Hz but does not support adaptive refresh.

We’ve reviewed quite a few monitors similar to this one, so it’s time to see what Asus brings to the table in its latest implementation. Let’s take a look.

  • lugi20 10 August 2016 15:03
    60 hz gaming doesn't appeal to me at any resolution. 1440p at 144 hz or better is really the sweet spot at the moment. I wish companies would focus more on that for gaming.
    Reply
  • QWERASZX 10 August 2016 15:37
    28" 4K is just a waste to time and money go for the 32" or 40" and be done with it
    Reply
  • QWERASZX 10 August 2016 15:41
    ultra wide aspect is nice but jesus ppl there your eyes beg borrow and steal your way to IPS or simmilar stop wasting your time on TN i still have every IPS display iv owned for the last 15 years even an old 19" sony medical display.... NOTHING ---- Nothing else matters video cards come and go but your eyes will only ever degrade Treat them nice although LGs new 65" oled is really contrasty
    Reply
  • rwinches 10 August 2016 19:07
    So the AOC is the the 'best deal' at this point in time as 4K @ 60 is what current graphics cards can manage. It comes factory calibrated. You could buy three for a little more than the price of one of the others.

    Not ready to change my triple AOC 24" 1080 @ 144 setup just yet though. I do want freesync, but so much new tech is on it's way so...

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/aoc-u2879vf-28-inch-4k-uhd-freesync-monitor,4575.html
    Reply
  • sillynilly 10 August 2016 19:25
    You get what you pay for . . .
    Reply
  • whitelightsaber 10 August 2016 21:14
    How long is it going to be before I see the 32 inch 1440p 144hz 1ms ips monitor I have been dreaming of??
    Reply
  • f-14 11 August 2016 17:17
    3800 pixels @60hz = $185, not a penny more.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 12 August 2016 03:10
    18415465 said:
    60 hz gaming doesn't appeal to me at any resolution. 1440p at 144 hz or better is really the sweet spot at the moment. I wish companies would focus more on that for gaming.

    18416803 said:
    So the AOC is the the 'best deal' at this point in time as 4K @ 60 is what current graphics cards can manage. It comes factory calibrated. You could buy three for a little more than the price of one of the others.

    Not ready to change my triple AOC 24" 1080 @ 144 setup just yet though.

    18417442 said:
    How long is it going to be before I see the 32 inch 1440p 144hz 1ms ips monitor I have been dreaming of??

    Ditto. Manufacturers push 4K because it generates more revenue. It doesn't matter we the consumers pay more for a worse experience. They figured out nobody wanted 3Dtv. Maybe someday they'll figure this out: 4K still not ready for prime time.

    Reply
  • ledhead11 12 August 2016 03:12
    For those who haven't had time to spend with one. Cinema 4k(4096x2160) w/ 10 bit, I have a LG MU 31", color is something to experience. I have an Asus 278q(1440p 144hz) 8 bit color depth. I love it but I can definitely see a difference in the spectrums. For fast I love my Asus, but to look around and take it all in the LG rocks.

    Bottom line, its not just about FPS. We need a 4k, 10bit, 144hz and that will take DP 1.3 or DP 1.4.
    Reply
  • zthomas 13 August 2016 04:38
    I got a acer g-sync 28.. price is about the same.. they sorta look alike to.. these new monitors will up your gaming .. and skills too..
    Reply