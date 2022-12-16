Colorful RTX 4090 Vulcan OC Review: The Kitchen Sink

The Colorful RTX 4090 Vulcan OC continues our coverage of custom RTX 4090 cards — our fifth so far. Check the Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition , Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix OC , MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X , and Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC for details on the other cards, though we'll have the performance results in our charts. The RTX 4090 remains the top performer in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy and one of the best graphics cards , and with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT launch now in the rearview mirror, it's clear that the 4090 will remain unchallenged for quite some time.



Colorful's 4090 Vulcan OC follows a now-familiar pattern: you get a massive air cooler and triple fans with a wider than triple-slot form factor. But Colorful doesn't stop there, tossing in a detachable LED screen that can be used to show details like temperatures and clock speeds, or just extra RGB effects if that's what you're after. There's also a stand to support the card and prevent sagging



Two months after the initial launch, the brouhaha surrounding the melting 16-pin adapters has subsided, with Nvidia declaring that improperly connected cables were to blame . We haven't heard much in the way of new reports on melted connectors, so hopefully the word is out and the root cause really was user error. Certainly, Nvidia would like to put melt-gate in the past, especially since it appears to have plans to use the same 16-pin connector across most of its RTX 40-series lineup.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Colorful RTX 4090 Vulcan OC Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix OC Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition Architecture AD102 AD102 AD102 AD102 AD102 SMs 128 128 128 128 128 GPU Shaders 16384 16384 16384 16384 16384 Boost Clock (MHz) 2625 (OC mode) 2640 (OC mode) 2535 2625 2520 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 21 21 21 21 21 VRAM (GB) 24 24 24 24 24 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 86 86.5 83.1 86 82.6 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8) 688 (1376) 692 (1384) 665 (1329) 688 (1376) 661 (1321) Bandwidth (GBps) 1008 1008 1008 1008 1008 TDP (watts) 515 (OC) 480 (OC mode) 450 480 450 Dimensions 336x134x68.5mm 358x149x70mm 340x143x74mm Card: 280x139x42mm 304x137x61mm Radiator: 275x117x54mm Weight 2433g 2508g 1990g 2336g 2186g Official MSRP $1,769 $1,999 $1,699 $1,749 $1,599