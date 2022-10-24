MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X Review: Super Soaker

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 takes the pole position in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy and ranks as the fastest of the best graphics cards . It's also expensive, and the initial supply sold out quickly. But assuming you can find 4090 cards in stock and can afford one, which should you buy? The MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X takes a slightly different approach from traditional cards, pairing a reasonably large 240mm radiator and all-in-one (AIO) cooling solution with Nvidia's current reigning monarch. We have other 4090 cards on the way, but let's see how the MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X stacks up to the competition.



Considering the fact that the latest CPUs 'only' use about 250W but recommend at least 240mm liquid cooling, you might be wondering how the MSI card can manage 450W. It does quite fine, because it's not just about cooling capacity, it's about thermal density. AMD's Zen 4 chips can use 170W (more with boost), but that's concentrated primarily in the compute chiplet that only measures 70mm^2. Intel's Core i9-12900K pulls 125W and peaks at 250W, in a 215mm^2 chip. The AD102 GPU, by contrast, measures 608mm^2, so while the wattage is higher, the thermal density is quite a bit lower than either of those CPUs.



In general, it's not too difficult to cool silicon that uses roughly 1 W/mm^2. AMD's Zen 4 gets closer to 2 W/mm^2, while under load Intel's CPUs are around 1W/mm^2. AD102 at 450W ends up around 0.75 W/mm^2. Of course, there are hot spots in the chips — cache doesn't use nearly as much power as the various ALUs — but we're not terribly worried about the cooling potential of the MSI Suprim Liquid X.



The real question? Is cooling with a 240mm radiator better than straight air-cooling solutions, though, like those found in the Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix or even the reference RTX 4090 Founders Edition ? Well, based on our testing results, the answer has to be no. Performance ends up basically tied with the Founders Edition, a card that theoretically costs $150 less.



That’s not to say the MSI card is bad. Getting a dual-slot card, albeit with the need to accommodate a 240mm radiator, is a nice change of pace from all the 3- to 4-slot models we're seeing. It might just fit into a smaller case thanks to splitting off the cooling from the main card body. Plus, some people think liquid cooling just looks cooler, and depending on the street price, it might be worth the extra expense.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

GeForce RTX 4090 Model Comparison Graphics Card MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix OC RTX 4090 Founders Edition Architecture AD102 AD102 AD102 SMs 128 128 128 GPU Shaders 16384 16384 16384 Boost Clock (MHz) 2625 2610 (Gaming mode) 2520 2640 (OC mode) VRAM Speed (Gbps) 21 21 21 VRAM (GB) 24 24 24 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 86 85.5 82.6 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8) 688 (1376) 684 (1368) 661 (1321) Bandwidth (GBps) 1008 1008 1008 TDP (watts) 480 450 450 Dimensions Card: 280x139x42mm 358x149x70mm 304x137x61mm Radiator: 275x117x54mm Weight 2336g 2508g 2186g Official MSRP $1,749 $1,999 $1,599