PCIe standards group releases draft specification for PCIe 7.0 — full release expected in 2025
Final specifications to be revealed later in 2025
The Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) just released version 0.7 of the PCIe 7.0 specifications for the approval of its members. With the goal of releasing the final specifications in 2025.
The PCI-SIG is the group that sets the standards for the interface that connects the motherboard to other components like the best GPUs, so it must ensure that these interconnects can keep up with hardware advancements and not serve as bottlenecks to future developments. PCI-SIG aims to finalize the specifications for PCIe 7.0 this year to keep up with its target cadence of new standards every three years.
PCIe 7.0 aims to double the limits set by PCIe 6.0 to 128GT/s raw bit rate, which translates to a bi-directional transfer speed of 512GB/s on a 16-lane or x16 configuration. It will also use Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels (PAM4) signaling introduced in PCIe 6.0, which allows it to encode two bits of data per clock cycle, effectively doubling the data rate versus the signaling tech used in PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0.
The previous version of the PCIe 7.0 draft specifications, version 0.5, was released last April, and it didn’t seem to have received any major revisions in version 0.7. So, if the PCI-SIG members reach a general consensus with this latest release, the group will finalize and publish the standard this year.
However, even if that happens, don’t expect to see PCIe 7.0 SSDs and GPUs arrive on the market any time soon. The PCIe 5.0 standards were released in 2019, but it wasn’t until 2023 that the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs arrived in retail stores. In fact, PCIe 6.0—finalized in January 2022—is still being tested and verified for interoperability in December 2023.
Aside from that, manufacturers also need to deal with various roadblocks when deploying these new technologies, especially as their higher transfer speeds result in ever increasing operating temperatures. Intel is seeing this while working on a PCIe Cooling Driver for Linux, which reduces the SSD’s bandwidth if temperatures get too high. Because of this, we will likely see more and more internal components that require massive heat sinks and active cooling just so that it can run at its advertised speed.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
We need a new system of multiple big bus routes, many buses, many lanes, all defined in the BIOS.
For very basic example and I'm sure somebody more technical can flesh it out ..
Your a server motherboard and have been designed with 3x buses and 128 lanes ..
Bus 1 .. 16 lanes
1. 1x lane for simple gpu
2. 2x lane for multiple USB2's, Kbd/Mse, UPS connection and the like
3. 4x for 2x 1G LAN NICS + 1G Remote NIC
4. 6x lanes for other stuff
5. 3x for motherboard interconnect
Bus 2 .. 64 lanes
1. 48x lanes for CPU-2-Memory
2. 16x for motherboard interconnect
Bus 3 .. 48 lanes
1. 32x lanes for multiple storage controllers
2. 8x for other stuff
3. 16x for motherboard interconnect
AFAIK PCI-e 5 only recently had affordable NVMe drives put up for sale (last year's offering seemed to pricey for anyone but the enterprise sector), and modern GPUs on PCI-e 5 still don't even use close to the bandwidth that it offers.
6 currently exists and has done since 2022....but not for consumers in any way at all, so to say that 7 will be ready in 2025 seems like redundant news for the vast majority of people if we won't even get devices that can use it for another 3 years... and even then it seems like the device manufacturers are struggling to even make devices that can fully utilise the full speed, even the upcoming Nvidia 50-series is still on 5 rather than 6
I'm probably wrong on this, but it feels like PCI-SIG are outpacing manufacturers so fast that the "every three years" plan is too quick for anyone to catch up, even taking into consideration they they will design future products around the extra bandwidth, I get the impression that they will be "releasing" PCI-e 12 by the time we finally get devices that can take advantage of 7 and the gap is just going to keep getting larger.
I'm waiting for the day they announce they are ready to release PCI-e 50 by the time we get devices that support 9.