Get This Maxed out Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

Starting the week strong with a massive gaming laptop deal.

As you can read in our review, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best small gaming laptops out there. Now, you can snap up a fully-loaded version with RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9, a massive 40GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $870 off the list price!

Other real deals today include a 1TB PCIe Gen. 4 SSD for less than $100, $60 off a Gigabyte QHD gaming monitor, a 38% saving on one of Razer's best gaming mice and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,489, now $1,619 at Newegg

This model comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor with a base speed of 3 GHz. Graphics-wise, it relies on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU outputting to a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 40GB of DDR4 and a 1TB internal SSD.

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $269 @Newegg with rebate

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

Sabrent Rocket 1TB PCIe Gen. 4NVMe SSD: was $109, now $93 at Amazon

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 4,700 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $80 at Amazon

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive 38% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.

 

Corsair 5000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $174.99, now $149.99 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA75

The clean, restrained design of this case ensures your build will fit into any setup with style, while giving you a tempered glass side to see all of your components at work. Plus, with two 120mm fans included, wide ventilation channels for ample airflow, support for vertical GPU mounting and a price cut this deep, it’s simply the best case deal you can find right now.

Looking for more deals?

Dell G3 15 (3579)
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Dell G3 15.6 inch FHD 60Hz...
Amazon
Asus TUF Dash F15
Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3060...
very.co.uk
Dell G5 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
DELL G5 15 5500 15.6" Gaming...
Currys
£1,049.99
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Ryzen...
Ebuyer
Alienware m17 R4
ALIENWARE M17 R4 GAMING LAPTOP
Dell Consumer UK
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(2TB)
Asus ROG Strix Ryzen 9-5900H...
Laptops Direct
Gigabyte G27Q
Gigabyte G27Q 27" Widescreen...
Maplin UK
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 17 AMD...
Box
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro...
Razer
Jason England
Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
