Get This Maxed out Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

As you can read in our review, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best small gaming laptops out there. Now, you can snap up a fully-loaded version with RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9, a massive 40GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $870 off the list price!
Other real deals today include a 1TB PCIe Gen. 4 SSD for less than $100, $60 off a Gigabyte QHD gaming monitor, a 38% saving on one of Razer's best gaming mice and more.
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,489, now $1,619 at Newegg
- Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $269 @Newegg with rebate
- Sabrent Rocket 1TB PCIe Gen. 4NVMe SSD: was $109, now $93 at Amazon
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $80 at Amazon
- Corsair 5000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $174.99, now $149.99 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA75
Today’s best deals in detail
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,489, now $1,619 at Newegg
This model comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor with a base speed of 3 GHz. Graphics-wise, it relies on a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU outputting to a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has 40GB of DDR4 and a 1TB internal SSD.
Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $269 @Newegg with rebate
This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.
Sabrent Rocket 1TB PCIe Gen. 4NVMe SSD: was $109, now $93 at Amazon
This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 4,700 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory.
Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $80 at Amazon
The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive 38% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.
Corsair 5000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $174.99, now $149.99 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA75
The clean, restrained design of this case ensures your build will fit into any setup with style, while giving you a tempered glass side to see all of your components at work. Plus, with two 120mm fans included, wide ventilation channels for ample airflow, support for vertical GPU mounting and a price cut this deep, it’s simply the best case deal you can find right now.
Looking for more deals?
- Best deals on tech & PC hardware
- Best gaming laptop deals
- Best monitor deals
- Best PC and laptop deals
- Best SSD deals
- Best CPU deals
- Best Dell and Alienware deals
- Best 3D printer deals
- Best Raspberry Pi deals