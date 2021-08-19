We Like the Gigabyte M27Q QHD Gaming Monitor — You Will Too With $90 off

Packing huge color and a silky smooth refresh rate into a sleek design, we’re big fans of the Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch QHD gaming monitor . In fact, we gave it a high 4-star rating, which is why this deal is an important one for any gaming enthusiast looking for a new screen.

At Newegg, you can pick up the Gigabyte M27Q for $269.99 — a sizeable $90 discount, thanks to a discount code.

The price-to-performance ratio here is very impressive, and there’s a lot to love about this display besides the big specs like resolution and refresh rate.

For ease of use, you’ve got plenty of I/O including USB pass-through ports, great on-board OSD software for changing settings on the fly with your keyboard and mouse (rather than fiddling with monitor buttons, and a black equalizer for keeping the contrast stable.

And all of this is crammed into a sleek chassis with an ergonomic stand and VESA-compatible mounting, to fit into anyone’s setup.

So, what are you waiting for? With $90 off, this is a great gaming monitor to pick up!