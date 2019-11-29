Black Friday Deal: Get G.Skill's TridentZ RGB DDR4-3200 For Only $77

In honor of the Black Friday tech deals season, G.Skill’s TridentZ DDR4-3200 C16 has hit its as part of Newegg’s sale. That’s more than $25 under its list price and even $7 less than previous promotional pricing.
This two-by-8GB set of modules features performance-standard 16-18-18-38 timings on a DDR4-3200 XMP and full RGB lighting control that’s compatible with the software of most RGB motherboards, as well as the firm’s own RGB utility.
At this price, people who have four slots and want 32GB might consider buying two kits!