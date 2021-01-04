Three Excellent Logitech Wireless Mice Drop Below $100

Until recently, gamers have been reluctant to accept wireless mice as being on par with their wired counterparts, but mice equipped with Logitech’s lightspeed wireless sensor have been changing that story with excellent reviews and claims of virtually no input lag . This has led to a number of permutations of the Lightspeed brand, three of which are currently on sale and in stock across various websites.

The mice in question are the G502 Lightspeed, the G703 Lightspeed and the G903 Lightspeed. All three are equipped with Logitech’s hero sensor, which initially released with a max DPI of 16,000 but can now hit 25,000 DPI after a software update. The G502 and G903 are more geared towards gamers with advanced features like removable weights, while the G703 is more minimal, aside from 2 RGB zones and a few extra buttons. The G502 Lightspeed is also on our best gaming mice list.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Mouse: was $120, now $100 at Gamestop

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the wireless update to Logitech's flagship Proteus Core/Hero mouse, and includes features like removable weights and 11 programmable buttons. It's built with right-handed users in mind.

View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Mouse: was $150, now $100 at Amazon

The Logitech G903 Lightspeed is another gaming-centric mouse, but with a more ambidextrous design than the G502. It's also got removable weights and 11 programmable buttons, though its buttons are more evenly spread across either side of the mouse as well as under the scroll wheel.

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Mouse: was $100, now $76 at Amazon

The Logitech G703 Lightspeed is plenty appropriate for games, featuring the same sensor as its gaming-branded counterparts, but is built for comfort first. To this end, it only has one removable weight and 6 programmable buttons, but it's also less expensive. Like the G502 Lightspeed, it's built for right-handed users.

Again, because all of these mice use the same sensor, which one you choose is a matter of build preference. Regardless of your pick, you’ll get a 1,000 Hz polling rate and 1ms response time. All of these mice are also compatible with Logitech Lightsync RGB for customizing their RGB zones.

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is also on sale today, though it is currently out of stock until January 11th. Amazon still appears to be accepting orders, though.

