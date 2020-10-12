Apple MacBook Air 13" On Sale for $949 at Amazon

Finding the Best ultrabook for you is getting easier as we approach the holiday season. As part of Prime Day, Amazon has a noteworthy discount on an entry-level 13-inch Apple MacBook Air. It's usually priced around $999 but today it's listed at just $949, making it one of the best Prime Day laptop deals around.

Apple MacBook Air 13": was $999, now $949 @Amazon

This deal saves you a total of $50 and applies to all color variants, including gold, silver and space gray. The 512GB edition is marked down to $1199 from $1299.View Deal

The 13-inch MacBook Air config that's on sale comes with an Intel Core i3 processor. For graphics, it relies on an Intel Iris Plus GPU. The $949 offer is for the edition with a 256GB internal SSD. Both include 8GB of RAM.

The keyboard is backlit and also includes a Touch ID module. It has built-in stereo speakers and comes with MacOS pre-installed.