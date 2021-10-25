Trending

Get $270 off the ASRock AMD Radeon 6900 XT Graphics Card

Probably the Best (and Only) GPU deal of the day

ASRock RX 6900 XT
As you can see in our graphics card pricing index prices are shooting up in the face of continuing shortages. However, Newegg is bucking that trend with an over $200 saving on this Radeon powerhouse!

Right now at Newegg, the ASRock OC Formula AMD Radeon 6900 XT GPU is down to $1,629.99 after a $270 price cut.

ASRock OC Formula AMD Radeon 6900 XT: was $1,899.99, now $1,629.99 at Newegg with code GW42AAZA9283
This ASRock variant of the powerful 6900 XT GPU features that same impressive Radeon power, including 8K resolution support, PCIe 4.0 support, HDMI 2.1 and 16GB of 256-bit GDDR6 — enclosed in a large design with capable cooling.

Our ASRock RX 6900 XT Formula review highlights the key strengths of this 7nm card built on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. From the 5,120 GPU cores and a subdued, premium design, to the seriously impressive cooling system with three fans and a massive heatsink, this raytracing beast can hang with even the most graphically intensive games you can find today.

Of course, the massive construction makes this an awkward fit into certain builds, so do check the dimensions before you buy, but if you can make room for it, the quiet cooling keeps that up-to 2475 MHz boosted clock speed of the 6900 XT running at its best.

If you are getting impatient and need a powerful new GPU for your PC build, this is the best discount we’ve seen in a while and the best deal you can get your hands on right now.

