Upgrade Your RAM: Corsair Memory 20% off With Coupon Code This Cyber Monday

Corsair has a 20% off sale on its entire range of memory, this Cyber Monday at Newegg. Simply head to the store pick up the memory kit you want and enter the code: EMCUVTV22 at checkout to claim your 20% off. No rebate, no nonsense, just pure savings.

There are of course a few caveats and T&Cs. The order needs to be sold via Newegg directly, no third party marketplace sellers. It cannot be combined with any additional promo codes, combo discounts, or promotions offering free gifts. It’s not valid on any open box or refurbed item. It has a max cap of $360 per order, may only be used once per account, and only available while funds last.

This offer expires at 12/02/19 @ 11:59PM PT or 12/03/2019 @ 2:59AM EST. Or sooner based on fund availability.

64GB - Workstation Memory Kit

64GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro @ 3200: was $360, now $288

When it’s less about memory frequency and more about capacity, this 64GB kit of Corsair DDR4 is perfect for the job. With a low CAS latency of 16, and a 3200 MT/s rating, this kit will be more than enough for any quad channel memory system. View Deal

32GB - AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen: High Performance Kit

32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB @ 3600: was $336 now $269

Complete with 18-19-19-39 timings, this premium kit of RGB looks absolutely incredible. On top of that 3,600 MT/s is the sweet spot for Ryzen 3rd gen. View Deal

16GB - Mid-range Gaming Kit

16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro @ 3200: was $96, now $76

A fantastic dual channel RGB stick set, this 16GB kit should be more than enough for any would-be gamer on a budget. It's got a pretty sweet CAS latency at 16 too. View Deal

8GB - Budget HTPC or Light Office Machine Kit

8GB Corsair Vengeance LPX @ 3000: was $50, now $40

If you’re building something small for your living room, or just need something for a family member to browse the internet on and do some shopping, this might be the ticket. View Deal

(Image credit: Newegg / Corsair)

System memory is one of the few PC hardware components, that it's not that noticeable from an every-day usage scenario perspective until you run out of it. With the advent of Ryzen, direct core performance has improved dramatically with faster memory kits. With 1st and 2nd gen Ryzen preferring 3,200 MT/s memory and 3rd gen Ryzen capping out at 3,600 MT/s.

What capacity you will need will vary on a use-by-use basis, and how confident you are managing those pesky Google Chrome tabs and background programs. However on the whole, 8GB is ideal for home theater and office machines, 16GB for gaming, and 32GB+ for production or high performance machines where capacity and memory bandwidth dictate rendering time and other such computational tasks.

