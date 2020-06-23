Trending

Dell G7 15 and 17 Get Thinner Design With 10th Gen Intel Core

By

With plenty of RGB, if you like it

Dell G7 15
(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell G7, the company’s foremost budget gaming laptop, is getting new, slimmer stylings to go along with Intel’s 10th Gen Core processor. It will come in both 15 and 17-inches size. Both will start at $1,429.99, with the 17-inch model launching today and the 15-incher following on June 29.

Image 1 of 3

Dell G7 17

(Image credit: Dell)
Image 2 of 3

Dell G7 15

(Image credit: Dell)
Image 3 of 3

Dell G7 17

(Image credit: Dell)

The new design slims down the sides of the chassis by putting a number of key ports on the back of the laptop. It feels sort of like the previous-gen Alienware strategy, which had, for lack of a better term, a bit of a booty.

The G5 15 is 18.3mm thin and comes in “mineral black,” as Dell calls it, with silver accents. The 4-zone RGB keyboard is optional, and there’s also lighting on the chassis itself that you can customize in Alienware Command Center.

Dell G7 Specs


Dell G7 15 (7500)Dell G7 17 (7700)
CPUUp to Intel Core i9-10885HUp to Intel Core i9-10885H
GPUUp to Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-QUp to Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
RAMUp to 16GB DDR4-2933Up to 16GB DDR4-2933
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD
Display15.6 inches, up to 4K OLED17.3 inches, FHD, up to 300 Hz
Networking802.11ac, Intel AX201/ Killer Wireless 1650 2x2 AC optional802.11ac, Intel AX201/ Killer Wireless 1650 2x2 AC optional
Size14.1 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches / 357.2 x 267.7 x 18.3mm15.7 x 11.4 x 0.8 inches / 398.2 x 290 x 19.3 mm
Battery56 WHr or 86 Whr56 Whr or 97 Whr
Starting Price$1,429.99 $1,429.99

The G7 starts at an Intel Core i5-10300H and can be configured up to a Core i9-10885H. The discrete graphics cards range from an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti to an RTX 2070 Max-Q in the G7 15 and an RTX 2070 Super in the G7 17.

Image 1 of 4

Dell G7 15

(Image credit: Dell)
Image 2 of 4

Dell G7 15

(Image credit: Dell)
Image 3 of 4

Dell G7 15

(Image credit: Dell)
Image 4 of 4

Dell G7 15

(Image credit: Dell)

The display has narrow borders on two sides. It starts at 1080p resolution at a 144 Hz refresh rate with options for 300 Hz on both the 15 and 17-inch machines. On the 15-incher, there's also a  4K resolution OLED panel at 60 Hz. Dell claims that the OLED panel has tech built in to reduce blue light without the image taking a hit.

With beefed up specs and premium display options, we’ll see if the new G7 clamshells can impress enough to be seen as some of the best gaming laptops to hit the market this summer. 

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • sizzling 23 June 2020 15:19
    Given how badly the last generation G5 & G7 deal with cpu thermals making the laptop thinner definitely raises concern.
    Reply