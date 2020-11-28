Yes, Flight Sticks Do Still Exist. Here Are Two Cyber Monday Deals

If there's one thing that Microsoft's highly-anticipated Flight Simulator 2020 did really well, it reminded us that high-quality flight sims are absolutely fantastic. The other thing it did? Touched off a global shortage of flight sticks. And for the last few months, that's made a good HOTAS feel like the thing of the past for PC gamers.



Thankfully for us flight sim fans, Dell has two flight stick options for Cyber Monday, the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro and Logitech Saitek X52 Professional HOTAS. And they are actually in stock if you move quickly. That alone makes them stand out from the crowd of out-of-stock models.

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro: $39.98 at Dell. If you're looking for the barebones entry-level flight stick, this is a good start. With 12 programmable buttons and a twist-handle rudder, you get the basics at a friendly price point. View Deal

First up, we have the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro. This joystick retails for a mere $39.99 for Cyber Monday, which is an excellent price, but be aware that this is the decidedly more spartan option of the two choices. You get 12 programmable buttons and an eight-way rubber hat switch, though, which isn't too bad given the bargain basement pricing. If you aren't sure if you would really like a flight stick, this is the model to get to give it a shot.

Logitech Saitek X52 Professional HOTAS: $199.99 at Dell. For serious flight sim fans, the Saitek X52 comes with all the bells and whistles, like 105+ programmable commands and an in-built LCD screen to keep you up to date on your flight stats. View Deal

For those of us with more refined tastes, the $199.99 Logitech Saitek X52 Professional HOTAS has a profoundly more professional feature set. This HOTAS comes with both a throttle and a flight stick, and it also has a multi-function LCD that shows real-time in-flight data. The dual-spring centering mechanism for the joystick also reminds us that this is a premium product for serious flight sim fans. And the handle can even be adjusted to five different positions to tailor the stick for your skilled hands.

Overall, the Saitek X52 provides 105+ commands at your fingertips, making this a top-notch stick.

