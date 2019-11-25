Gaming Headset Deals: Razer Kraken Hits Monster Black Friday Discounts

It’s not Friday yet, but the sales are already here. So we're hunting down the best Black Friday tech deals, and the season is a great time to stock up on new gaming peripherals at a discount. Today, two Razer gaming headsets, the Razer Kraken and more premium Razer Kraken Tournament Edition are on sale for $30 and $45 off, respectively.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $55

If you want something a bit more high-end, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is on sale. It has the same 50mm neodymium dynamic drivers (32 Ohms, 12 Hz - 28 kHz) as the lower-priced Razer Kraken, but adds THX Spatial Audio, which Razer claims is more powerful than 7.1 surround sound. If you're able to spend a little more, this headset is worth considering over the Kraken.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition - was $100, now $55. This gaming headset is at its lowest price ever. It features THX Spatial Audio, 360-degree audio that's supposed to outshine 7.1 surround sound. It comes with handy inline controls with access to features like game/chat balance. View Deal

It also comes with handy inline controls, including game/chat balance, bass controls and the ability to easily turn Spatial Audio on or off.

The Kraken Tournament Edition has been selling for $75 since October and is now at its lowest price ever. Keep in mind, though, that Razer has just announced a new flagship headset that also features THX Spatial Audio, the Razer Kraken Ultimate with improvements like pleather outsides and ear cushions carved for glasses wearers for $130.

Razer Kraken: on Sale for $50

The Razer Kraken isn’t necessearily one of the best gaming headsets , but it sold for $60-$80 throughout this month. Now, the headset is at its lowest price ever.

Razer Kraken - was $80, now $50. The Razer Kraken offers 50mm neodymium dynamic drivers (32 Ohms, 12 Hz - 28 kHz) with a 3.5mm connection. It offers good sound for the price, but nitpickers may critique its treble and upper ranges. Make sure to get it in black or green for the lowest sale price. View Deal

In our Razer Kraken review, we celebrated the value the 3.5mm headset offers. Of course, now that it's at its lowest price ever, the value just got even better. Sound quality is good for the price, whether you’re gaming or listening to movies or music. Important for long-time gaming, it also boasts a cozy fit with cooling gel in the ear pads, plus a nicely padded headband.

For $50, don’t except a lot of features. We also found the headset’s drivers (32 Ohms, 12 Hz - 28 kHz) to excel with bass but lack when it came to treble and upper ranges.