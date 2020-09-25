Get 16% off the Ryzen 7 3800X with Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Free

If you're in the market for a new CPU, you may want to check out this AMD Ryzen deal from Newegg. The Ryzen 7 3800X usually goes for $399 but for the next few hours, you can get it for $334. This offer also includes a free copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X CPU: was $399, now $334 @Newegg

You'll need a motherboard with an AM4 socket type to support this processor. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 4.5 GHz.View Deal

This CPU is compatible with an AM4 socket type, make sure the intended motherboard is compatible before indulging in this deal. Buyers can also expect a Wraith Prism stock cooler when buying this CPU. If you want something more effective, you should consider using a dedicated piece of hardware for cooling. Visit our list of Best CPU Coolers to explore some of the best options available.

This is an 8-core CPU with a total thread count of 16. This isn't your Grandma's CPU--it has a base operating speed of 3.9 GHz but, when boosted, it can reach 4.5 GHz.