Massive 42.5-Inch 4K IPS Monitor Is Now Just $569

LG's 42.5-inch 4K 43UN700-B monitor has an expansive IPS panel with plenty of real estate, and you can purchase this monitor today for $569, which is $130.00 below MSRP and the lowest the monitor has ever been at retail. It also comes with free shipping, which is a plus given the monitor's absolutely massive size.

I personally own the previous-gen model of this monitor, and it's hard to overstate how much the extra panel real estate has boosted my own productivity. With that in mind, you do have to accept that this panel isn't a high refresh rate model - it operates at 60Hz. LG does position the monitor for gamers, too, though, and it has LG's Dynamic Action technology that is designed to reduce input lag. However, unlike its predecessor, this model doesn't support FreeSync.

LG markets the monitor as '43-inch class,' but the IPS panel is technically 42.5-inch and supports HDR10. The panel is roughly 14% brighter than its predecessor with a 400 nit rating. It also boasts a 1000:1 contrast ratio and an 8ms grey-to-grey response time.

Copious connectivity is one of the greatest aspects of this monitor - it comes with one DisplayPort 1.2 input, two HDMI 2.0, two HDMI 1.4, and one USB-C with DP Alt Mode input. The USB-C port also delivers up to 60W of power to connected devices, which is handy, and the monitor also comes equipped with two USB 3.0 hub ports and a headphone jack. For external audio, you get two 10W speakers that are built into the unit.

That's a whole lot of inputs, but the monitor supports a four-way splitting option and picture-in-picture. That makes managing multiple computers on one screen a snap.

The monitor also comes with an included remote to help manage the multitude of possible configurations, not to mention other daily tasks like controlling the volume, brightness, and toggling the game mode.

Overall, the 43UN700-B looks like a solid iterative update on the previous-gen model, and it's going to be tough to find a comparable amount of 4K IPS real estate with a similar price tag.

