Look Who's Here: Matrox With Two Graphics Cards

Matrox is back! Okay, not really, as they've been working in the professional space for a while now, but that is what everyone screams whenever we see a new Matrox product come along, right? Matrox has announced two new graphics cards for the professional market, the C420 LP and the C680.

The C420 LP is a low-profile graphics card that is capable of driving four individual displays with resolutions of up to 2560 x 1600. It's a low-power card and can therefore be passively cooled. The C680 is a single-slot graphics card capable of driving up to six 4K displays. It's no longer a low-power card, but that's not all that surprising because six 4K monitors is a lot of pixels to push. Do note that you will only be able to push 60 Hz across the 4K panels with the C680 if you've only got three displays attached; any more and they will operate at 30 Hz.

Both of the cards are based on AMD GPUs, and they both carry 2 GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. No details were given on how many shaders these GPUs have, or what clocks they run at, although they do support DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.4 and OpenCL 1.2. The graphics cards operate over a PCI-Express x16 interface and have support for all the latest Windows operating systems and Linux distros.

You're probably wondering who these cards are aimed at, but that's simple: folks who need a lot of screen real estate and want a very reliable graphics card to power them. Working in the professional space, Matrox is set on ensuring that its cards are as reliable as possible. These cards can also be used for digital signage, and in order to ensure that you don't get tearing or artifacts between the various displays, they also come with a frame-lock feature, which ensures that all the attached displays are refreshed simultaneously, even if you're using more than one of these cards.

Matrox did not reveal pricing, although you probably don't want to know anyway.

Niels Broekhuijsen thinks Matrox is cool, and that they should make their way onto the consumer market once again.