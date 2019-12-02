Score OLOy Owl DDR4-3200 32GB Kit For $99 On Cyber Monday

Who’d have thought even a month ago that we’d be seeing a 32GB kit for $100 by Cyber Monday? Newegg has made this possible by gradually dropping its $125 OLOy Owl DDR4-3200 kit from its previous $125, though we have no clue where it will end up after the promotional price ends.

OLOy 32GB DDR4-3200 Kit: Was $125 Now $100 @ Newegg

Available in either black or red, this OLOy 32GB kit beats consumer standard DDR4-3200 settings with a mid (performance) market XMP. Relying on an ordinary voltage bump to 1.35V for stability at its slightly-enhanced timings, it’s compatible with most XMP-capable motherboards and systems that support its data rate.

This is no ordinary JEDEC-spec kit either, as its XMP-rated 16-18-18-36 timings beat even the quickest CAS 20 straight timings approved by the DDR4 standards organization. Of course you’ll need some extra voltage to get there, so the kit is rated (and XMP programed) for 1.35V. You probably won’t want this if your board doesn’t support XMP or has a data-rate-capped Intel H or B series chipset, but we have a feeling that most of our readers know their system specs.