Samsung’s Fantastic Budget 4K Monitor Just Got Cheaper

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’ve been waiting for the best Prime Day deals on tech to turn your 4K dreams into reality, the time is finally here. The Samsung UR59C, which was already well-priced at $450, is now on sale for $350 with promo code 2FTSTECH323 .

In our Samsung UR59C review , we praised the curved 32-incher’s strong build and effective curve. No, it’s not an ultrawide (the UR59C has a 16:9 aspect ratio), but the monitor’s 1500mm curve lent to a natural feel when sitting 3 feet away and brought the entire desktop within view of our peripheral vision.

Although one of the best graphics cards could enable casual gaming here, this isn’t one of the best 4K gaming monitors . The UR59C only has a 60 Hz refresh rate and lacks G-Sync and FreeSync . You’ll also have to calibrate it (see the recommended settings in our review), but once you do, you’ll get a fantastic and accurate picture.

If you want the sharpness of 4K in a high contrast VA panel in a productivity-ready form factor, the UR59C is up your alley.