Today’s Best SSD Deal: Get the 1TB WD SN750 PCIe Drive for Just $130 ($70 Off)

When it comes to solid state storage nothing quite compares to upgrading to an M.2 PCIe drive. At the absolute top end these things come crashing in at almost six times faster than your standard SATA 3 solid-state-disk. The biggest problems these things had for the longest time however was the cost. As NAND prices continue to plummet however we’re starting to see more and more drives drop down into the realm of affordability crazily so in fact.

WD’s 1TB SN750 M.2 PCIe NVMe drive is currently on sale for an incredible $130, that’s $70 off its average price, and almost 48% off what it launched for earlier this year. This PCIe drive is a kick ass bit of kit, and one we featured in our “console-killing” living-room gaming PC.

1TB WD Black SN750 M.2 PCIe SSD: was $235, now $130

This drive even gives Samsung a run for its money in the PCIe 3.0 space. With blisteringly quick sequential speeds, and $70 off its average price it's an epic deal. View Deal

Specifications

Capacity 1TB Interface PCIe 3.0 Form Factor M.2 2280 Sequential Read/Write (MB/s) 3,470 / 3,000 Random Read/Write (IOPS) 515,000 / 560,000 Endurance 600 TBW Warranty 5 Years

Performance Differences

So “is it worth it?” is going to be the first question. In the world of solid state storage you’re likely already seeing boot times within the sub ten-second mark, and although you can expect those to decrease further, let’s face it, it’s not quite the same as it was going from a hard drive to an SSD. In fact the biggest difference you’ll find is when it comes to game load times, installation times, and file transfer and copy times.

For outright copying of media files the sequential performance is where you’re going to benefit from the most, in our review of the WD Black SN750 1TB we found sequential performance to be bang on where WD advertised at, with it scoring 3,001 MB/s in the writes, and 3,468 MB/s in the reads. Compare that to a Samsung 970 Pro, and you’re talking 2,740 MB/s write, and 3,584 in the reads. That’s some impressive performance. Games however rely more on random 4K performance. This is where all the files required to load a level or an environment are stored sporadically across the disk itself, not only in different file paths, but also in different sectors on the SSD. Here again we saw 438 MB/s in the 4K random read with a queue depth of 32 bits, and 305 MB/s in random write.

All impressive figures, at the time the only complaint we had against the drive was that it was a bit pricey, and could do with a few more firmware optimizations, all of which are things that have been addressed with this package. One thing to note however is that this is the non heat-sink version, and for maximum performance (particularly over long file transfers), it’d be best to mount this under a motherboard heatsink if at all possible.

