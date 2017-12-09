VR Games With Some Meat On Their Bones

The Talos Principle VR

The Talos Principle is a first-person puzzle game from the creators of Serious Sam. The game originally came out in December 2014 and received critical acclaim. In October, Croteam release a VR remake of the game which brings you deeper into The Talos Principle’s strange world of high technology and ancient buildings.

In The Talos Principle, you must decipher an increasingly complex series of puzzles. The original game included 120 puzzles to solve, but the VR version has even more. Croteam said that The Talos Priciple VR includes Road To Gehenna, one of the two DLC packs for the original game. The developer said that the expansion’s puzzles are the hardest in the game, so you’ll need to hone your skill and sharpen your wits before attempting the advanced maps.

Like the Serious Sam VR remakes, The Talos Principle VR offers a variety of locomotion options, including multiple teleport choices, Blink, and smooth locomotion.

Hours of Gameplay: 12+ Hours

Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR

Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad

Publisher: Croteam

Developer: Devolver Digital, Croteam

Multiplayer?: No

Store Page: Steam



Obduction

Obduction is a sci-fi puzzle adventure from the creators of Myst and Riven. You’ve been abducted and taken across the universe to an alien world with no explanation. It’s up to you to figure out where you are and how to get home. As you explore the world and uncover clues, the secrets of this foreign place will begin to reveal themselves.

Cyan Inc. built Obduction to support multiple platforms, and they all offer the full game experience. You can play Obduction on a desktop PC, or a PlayStation 4 console. The developer also baked in support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR headsets.

Hours of Gameplay: 12+ Hours

Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR

Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad

Publisher: Cyan Inc.

Developer: Cyan Inc

Multiplayer?: No

Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store



The Mage’s Tale

The Mage’s Tale is a first-person dungeon crawler RPG built exclusively for virtual reality created by a team of veteran RPG developers. inXile Entertainment is the creator of The Bard’s Tale series, and The Mage’s Tale is part of The Bard’s Tale universe. The events of The Mage’s Tale transpire between the events of The Bard’s Tale II, and the upcoming Bard’s Tale IV.

You are a mage’s apprentice who’s just starting to learn how to master magical powers. Unfortunately, before your first lesson begins, your master is kidnapped. Now you must learn to master the elements by yourself so that you may have the power to save him.

The Mage’s Tale offers more than 10-hours of dungeon exploration and goblin fights. It’s available only to Oculus Rift owners, though. inXile Entertainment cut an exclusive deal with Oculus for this title.

Hours of Gameplay: 11+ hours

Platforms: Oculus Rift

Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad

Publisher: inXile Entertainment

Developer: inXile Entertainment

Multiplayer?: No

Store Page: Oculus Store



Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE

Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE is Croteam’s latest VR release. Once again, the developer took one of its previously released games and gave it a VR spin. The VR edition of Serious Sam 3 is the same game as the one you can play with a desktop PC, with one major exception: Motion controls allow you to dual-wield weapons.

Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE supports co-op, deathmatch, capture the flag, last man standing and instant kill multiplayer modes. Like Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter and Second Encounter, SS3VR: BFE supports up to 16 players at once.

Hours of Gameplay: 10+ Hours

Platforms: Steam VR

Input: Motion Controllers

Publisher: Devolver Digital, Croteam

Developer: Croteam

Multiplayer?: Yes

Store Page: Steam



Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was one of the most exciting titles to hit the PlayStation 4 in 2017, and it was certainly one of the most exciting additions to the PSVR lineup.

Capcom brought new levels of terror to the Resident Evil series by changing it from a third-person game to a first-person game. Along with that change, the developer embraced the PSVR to deliver one of the most terrifying experiences available on any VR platform.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard supports the PSVR from start to finish. You can play every moment of the game fully immersed in the horrifying Baker family estate. Capcom also released three paid DLC packs that add to the story, and a free update called "Not A Hero" is due for release on December 12, which add a new perspective to the events of Resident Evil 7.

Hours of Gameplay: 9+ Hours campaign, 3 hours for free DLC, Est. ~4+ hours for Not a Hero DLC

Platforms: PlayStation VR

Input: Gamepad

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Multiplayer?: No

Store Page: PlayStation Store



Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine is a first-person zombie shooter set in the Arizona desert. The world is overrun by zombies, and you’ve managed to survive longer than most people. Lost in the Arizona desert with limited supplies, you are on the hunt for more survivors and more secure shelter. You must loot cars and buildings on the hunt for food, ammo, and better weapons to help keep you alive.

Arizona Sunshine features a long campaign which you can play solo or with a friend. Vertigo Games even managed to add cross-platform multiplayer support between Oculus Rift and HTC Vive owners. The game is also available on PlayStation VR, but that version of the game doesn’t offer cross platform multiplayer.

Arizona Sunshine supports the motion controllers for each VR platform, which lets you handle two pistols or sub-machine guns and the same time. Arizona Sunshine is also one of the few games with support for gun peripherals. The PlayStation VR version offers a game mode that replaces the pistols with rifles and supports the PlayStation Aim controller. The rifle version of Arizona Sunshine may someday reach the HTC Vive if a rifle peripheral comes to the platform. In December, Vertigo Games will add support for the Hyperkin Hyper Blaster accessory. Arizona Sunshine is also one of the few games that natively support Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality platform and is available in the Windows Store.



Killing Floor: Incursion

Tripwire Interactive’s Killing Floor: Incursion is a first-person survival horror game for virtual reality. The game features a five-stage campaign, in which you must solve puzzles, scavenge for items, and watch your back for deadly Zeds. You can play the campaign solo, or you can recruit a partner to take it on in pairs. Tripwire Interactive also tossed in an endless wave mode with a global leaderboard called Holdout to keep you coming back and competing for the top slot.

Killing Floor: Incursion features a variety of weapons to discover, including pistols and shotguns. And it doesn’t hurt to carry around a melee weapon, like an axe, in case you run out of ammo. The action in this game gets intense, especially when you face the bosses for each of the five stages in the game.

Killing Floor: Incursion was a limited time Oculus Rift exclusive, but you can get it for HTC Vive on Steam now.

Hours of Gameplay: Est. 5+ Hours

Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR

Input: Motion Controllers

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Developer: Tripwire Interactive

Multiplayer?: Yes, Co-op

Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam



Raw Data

Survios was one of the first developers to use the term “active VR” to describe its game. The first iteration of Raw Data debuted on the HTC Vive, and it was designed to take advantage of the platform’s room-scale tracking capability. Since then, Survios has reworked the mechanics to support both the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR platforms.

Survios features a multi-stage campaign, in which you must infiltrate deeper and deeper levels of Eden Corp’s research facilities. As you hack into Eden’s computer systems, you must defend yourself from the company’s robotic security guards of increasing power.

Raw Data is both a single and multiplayer game. The campaign offers solo and co-operative modes, and in July, Survios released the Hostile Takeover update, which added a PVP mode. Raw data’s multiplayer modes support cross platform gaming between Oculus Rift and Steam VR players.

Hours of Gameplay: 10+ Hours

Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR

Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad

Publisher: Survios

Developer: Survios

Multiplayer?: Yes, Co-Op & Versus

Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store



Farpoint

Farpoint is a first-person sci-fi adventure set on an alien planet in a distant galaxy. You were investigating an anomaly in space when your spacecraft was sucked through, and you ended up thousands of lightyears away from human civilization. You and your research partner made it through alive, but there’s no sign of anyone else from the ship. With limited resources and no idea what to expect on the outside, you must take up arms and set out to try and locate your missing crewmates.

Impulse Gear developer Farpoint exclusively for the PlayStation VR platform. The game supports the PlayStation Dual Shock 4 gamepad, but to get the full experience, you need one of Sony’s PlayStation Aim Controllers. Impulse Gear approached Sony about building the rifle peripheral for the PSVR platform so that it could create a more immersive VR shooter experience.

Farpoint features a lengthy story-driven campaign which you can tackle by yourself, or you can play then an entire game with a friend in co-operative multiplayer.

Hours of Gameplay: 5+ hours campaign, extra co-op missions

Platforms: PlayStation VR

Input: Gamepad, PSVR Aim Controller

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Developer: Impulse Gear

Multiplayer?: Yes, Co-op

Store Page: PlayStation Store



L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Rockstar Games is gearing up to release its first VR game, but don’t get too excited about going on an action-packed crime spree in the world of Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar’s debut VR title is a remake of the developer’s award winning detective game, L.A. Noire.

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files isn’t a complete rebuild of the original game. L.A. Noire offers 21 case files to solve and Rockstar cherry picked seven of the best missions and converted them to support motion controls, which adds a new level of immersion to the game. You can even write notes or draw freehand in Detective Phelps’ notebook.

Hours of Gameplay: Est. 5+ Hours

Platforms: Steam VR

Input: Motion Controllers

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Multiplayer?: No

Store Page: Steam



