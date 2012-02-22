Trending

Acer, Dell, LG, And Samsung: Four 23" LCD Monitors, Rounded-Up

In our first LCD round-up of the year, we put four monitors thorough our benchmark suite and find some surprising results. Even if you're an enthusiast with cash to spare, paying more doesn't guarantee a better display. Our tests explain why.

Acer S231HL Bid, Dell S2330MX, LG IPS236V, And Samsung S23A550H

Acer S231HL Bid

The 23” S231HL Bid is, as its name implies, part of Acer's S series, which presents an ultra-thin profile in a piano black finish.

At $150, this is still a very budget oriented LCD, though. As best we can tell, the S231HL Bid is a slightly smaller version of the previously-reviewed 24” S242HL Bid. Both monitors have HDMI, VGA, and DVI connections, and employ the same OSD menu. 

The style and contouring of the display frame is similar, with one exception. On the S242HL Bid, the power-on LED was located just below the Acer logo. The S231HL Bid's on switch sits just below the power button.

Dell S2330MX

The S2330MX is Dell’s answer to growing demand for cheaper LED-based LCDs. That might be a surprise to enthusiasts, given Dell's history with its premium UltraSharp product line. However, lots of experience manufacturing very popular displays is exactly what makes the S2330MX an interesting option to us.

Admittedly, when we unpacked this monitor, we couldn’t help but notice its thinner plastic bezel framing the screen, contributing to a cheaper look and feel. But the S2330MX has all of the other hallmarks of a Dell display. Its touchscreen buttons are labeled with simple dots, and the OSD menu is identical to what you see on Dell’s pricier offerings.

LG IPS236V

It’s uncommon to find an IPS panel in a 23” monitor. That’s what makes the IPS236V unique (in addition to its slightly higher price tag). Most 23” monitors use TN panels because they cost less to make. However, twisted nematic technology is often derided for its poor color production and viewing angles, two weaknesses that IPS doesn't share. As a result, the IPS236V could have an inherent advantage that makes it worth the price premium.

LG’s IPS236V has a solid feel thanks to its hefty base and thick stand. Our only compliant is the simplistic OSD menu, which isn't as polished as some of LG's less-expensive competition.

Samsung S23A550H

The S23A550H hails from Samsung’s Class 550 product line and sports the typical reddish-black thin frame, dubbed Touch Of Color (ToC) Rose Black. 

The monitors in this family that lack tuners include a built-in Pyrolectric Infrared Ray (PIR) sensor that automatically detects your presence in front of the screen, allowing it to automatically dim and power off when you get up. Once the sensor picks up a nearby viewer, it powers back up. Consequently, power consumption stays as low as possible. This feature is partly what makes the S23A550H a premium TN-based display.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 22 February 2012 11:24
    I thought the LG used not S-IPS but e-IPS, 6 bit + AFC. I actually thought it was almost identical to the CCFL backlit Dell U2311H (except the module is for LED backlight in the LG's case, not CCFL).

    I guess I was wrong.
  • compton 22 February 2012 11:24
    ^ I mean the panels, not the two monitors themselves.
  • klyzet 22 February 2012 12:14
    Im not sure if that input lag test is accurate.
    Why dont you guys test it the usual way? with a CRT monitor side by side running a timer (with ms ofc) and take some photos?
  • illusiongamer12 22 February 2012 12:26
    why no review a viewsonic monitor they have a 150$-180$ monitor with these same specs
  • tlmck 22 February 2012 13:34
    Also noticeably absent is the ever popular ASUS brand. I don't have one myself, but it seems a lot of people do. Would have been an interesting comparison.
  • Eman25th 22 February 2012 13:42
    Can anyone tell me why the prices haven't dropped? i bought my asus 24" screen 2 years ago for 178$
  • acku 22 February 2012 14:12
    9527531 said:
    I thought the LG used not S-IPS but e-IPS, 6 bit + AFC. I actually thought it was almost identical to the CCFL backlit Dell U2311H (except the module is for LED backlight in the LG's case, not CCFL).

    I guess I was wrong.


    LG's QA website.
  • kyuuketsuki 22 February 2012 14:12
    I own the LG IPS236V, and I find your numbers completely non-believable. The contrast ratio is not that abysmal, and it can reproduce decent (though not the best, I admit) blacks. Also, on a review of the IPS226V, while being the 22" model, it is otherwise identical, and DigitalVersus found it to have a contrast ratio of over 1000:1. I'm wondering where the huge disparity in numbers is coming from, and I don't think it's DigitalVersus mussing things up.

    Question: did you go into the Menu > Picture and change the Black Level setting to Low? It defaults to High for some unknown reason, and at that setting the blacks are indeed terrible. At Low, the blacks are much, much better, and the slight decrease in white levels isn't much of an issue given that this is an extremely bright monitor.
  • kyuuketsuki 22 February 2012 14:18
    Also, what was the Gamma setting on the IPS236V?
    Reply
    9527539 said:
    I own the LG IPS236V, and I find your numbers completely non-believable. The contrast ratio is not that abysmal, and it can reproduce decent (though not the best, I admit) blacks. Also, on a review of the IPS226V, while being the 22" model, it is otherwise identical, and DigitalVersus found it to have a contrast ratio of over 1000:1. I'm wondering where the huge disparity in numbers is coming from, and I don't think it's DigitalVersus mussing things up.

    Question: did you go into the Menu > Picture and change the Black Level setting to Low? It defaults to High for some unknown reason, and at that setting the blacks are indeed terrible. At Low, the blacks are much, much better, and the slight decrease in white levels isn't much of an issue given that this is an extremely bright monitor.

    Gamma set to 2.2. We did set to low. And as you know we measure luminance (nits) not illuminance (lux). Maybe this unit sat in the review pool too long... Not sure, but those were the readings that we achieved.
