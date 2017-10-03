AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (DirectX 11)
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
The almost-7% speed-up going from Radeon RX 460 to RX 560 is enough to put AMD’s card on equal footing with GeForce GTX 1050 in Dawn of War III.
Meanwhile, Radeon RX 570 is just 35% faster than the RX 560.
Our Radeon RX 550 hit a massive frame time spike at the beginning of the benchmark run, which is why you see its minimum frame rate tank.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.