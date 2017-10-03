AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Doom (Vulkan)
Radeon RX 560 benefits more in Doom from its shading/texturing advantage than in either of the prior two games: it beats the RX 460 by 10% through our 60-second benchmark.
Moreover, the RX 560 is >15% faster than GeForce GTX 1050, landing closer to the GTX 1050 Ti. Driver optimizations have helped Nvidia close its deficit in Doom somewhat through 2017. But AMD still dominates under Vulkan.
If you want access to better-looking details at playable frame rates, a Radeon RX 570 can definitely make that happen. Just be ready to pay $75 or $80 (£70) more than its launch price. Conversely, a Radeon RX 550 gives up way too much performance. The RX 560 really does hit a value sweet spot for competent 1080p gaming.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.