AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Doom (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Radeon RX 560 benefits more in Doom from its shading/texturing advantage than in either of the prior two games: it beats the RX 460 by 10% through our 60-second benchmark.

Moreover, the RX 560 is >15% faster than GeForce GTX 1050, landing closer to the GTX 1050 Ti. Driver optimizations have helped Nvidia close its deficit in Doom somewhat through 2017. But AMD still dominates under Vulkan.

If you want access to better-looking details at playable frame rates, a Radeon RX 570 can definitely make that happen. Just be ready to pay $75 or $80 (£70) more than its launch price. Conversely, a Radeon RX 550 gives up way too much performance. The RX 560 really does hit a value sweet spot for competent 1080p gaming.



