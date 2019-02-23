Asus ROG Thor 1200W PSU Review: Asus Brings a Screen to the PSU Party

The Rog Thor 1200W is a good fit for enthusiast users requiring lots of power and silent operation. You won't find a quieter PSU in this capacity range. And the OLED screen further sets this PSU apart from the competition.

Specifications and Part Analysis

The ROG Thor 1200W achieves good performance in all areas and besides that, it is the quietest PSU in its wattage category achieving an impressive LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A] overall noise output) certification in the Cybenetics scale.

Asus teamed up with Seasonic for its latest high-end PSU line, and the results are very promising. The embedded OLED screen provides real-time power draw data and there is also addressable RGB lighting and Aura Sync compatibility, for those who want their power supply to look fancy. The price that Asus asks for it is high but fair, given the product's features. The main competitors of Asus' high-end offering are the similar capacity Seasonic Prime Platinum and the Corsair AX1200i. The latter, despite its age, is still a worthy adversary.

Asus makes several different types of components, so it makes sense for the company to enter the PSU market. But since the cost of developing a PSU from the scratch is huge, the company decided to team up with Seasonic and modify its Prime and Focus platforms, for the Rog Thor 1200W and 850W models respectively. Here we'll be taking a good look at the strongest Thor unit, which looks to be a heavily modified Seasonic Prime Platinum model. We'll investigate not just the internals, but take a close look at the external design as well. The Thor units have nice aesthetics, addressable RGB lighting, and an impressive OLED screen. The latter really sets this unit apart from the competition, although it only provides power draw data and not DC wattage information.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1200W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (PLA13525B12M) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 88 x 192mm Weight 2.37 kg (5.22 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 100 3 0.3 Watts 125 1200 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1200

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm) 4 4 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+70mm) 2 4 18AWG Yes SATA (350mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No SATA (400mm+115mm+115mm+115mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4-pin Molex to 2x SATA (150mm) 1 2 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (350mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+105mm) 1 1 22AWG No RGB Cable (800mm) 1 1 22AWG No RGB Sync Cable (800mm) 1 1 24AWG No AC Power Cord Type (1380mm) 1 1 18AWG -

The amount of provided cables and connectors here is impressive! Besides two EPS connectors, the unit also has eight PCIe cables with four them being installed on dedicated cables. Moreover, you will find twelve SATA and a pair of SATA 3.3-compatible connectors, supporting the Power Disable function. In the latter the 3.3V rail is absent from the SATA connectors, since it doesn't exist on the four-pin Molex connector responsible for feeding them with power.

The only problems that we find here are the short distances between the peripheral connectors and the use of 18AWG gauges in the ATX, EPS and PCIe cables. Normally, in large-capacity units like this one, 16AWG gauges should be used for lower voltage drops under high loads.

Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Prime Ultra Platinum Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 4x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPP60R099CP (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.099 Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STPSC10H065D (650V, 10A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) Hitachi (400V, 1x 820uF & 1x 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.199 Ohm) Drivers For Main Switchers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Current Sensor IC Allegro ACS725T Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 8x Vishay SiR638DP (40V, 100A @ 70°C, 0.88mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Chemi-Con (4,000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY, KYB ), Rubycon (6,000-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 1x Rubycon (5VSB circuit, 105°C, YXD) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con Micro Controller Microchip ATmega8A Flash Memory Microchip SST26VF016B Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M Fan Model Power Logic PLA13525B12M (135mm, 12V, 0.40A, 2000 RPM, 111.1 CFM, 41.6 dB[A], Double Ball Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Buck Converter Leadtrend LD7750R Rectifiers STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ohm) -12V Circuit Buck Converter Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )

Asus asked Seasonic for a number of modifications on the Prime Platinum platform, with the most important being the installation of a micro-controller, which aside from providing a digital interface is also responsible for the circuit that provides the power draw data. All heatsinks have been replaced with larger ones for this Asus model, in order to allow for decreased airflow leading to reduced acoustic noise.

The majority of PSU manufacturers try to reduce the size of the heatsinks in order to save money, something that demands more-aggressive fan speed profiles. But Asus chose a different route, making the Rog Thor 1200W one of the quietest units in this category.

All components used in this platform are of high quality, and what particularly makes a good impression is the ball-bearing fan, which is much more heat-tolerant compared to FDB fans. FDB fans generally feature a quieter operation, and this is what makes this unit unique. Even with a noisier DBB fan, the Thor manages to achieve very low overall noise output.

