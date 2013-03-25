Razer's Second-Generation Blade Notebook Review: Focusing On The Z

Color Gamut, Color Accuracy, Monitor Rating

The Blade's LCD fully covers the standard sRGB color gamut. But because the panel is not a wide-gamut design, it only achieves 79% of the AdobeRGB and 75% of the NTSC color gamuts.

The panel's color accuracy is also good. Remember, we really want to see a Delta-E of two or less. Blues are where the accuracy goes awry. Otherwise, though the calibrated screen should be good for casually working with photos and video.

The chart above represents Datacolor’s rating for the Blade's panel right out of the box. The two lowest rankings, for white point and tone response, were corrected by the Spyder4Elite’s calibration.

In the image above, we took photos of the Blade’s screen before and after calibration with the Spyder4Elite. Depending on the monitor that you are using to read this review, you should be able see that the top image is much more blue (or cool) than the bottom one. If you have a good monitor, you may also be able to see how well the Blade’s panel looks after calibration. We'd like to see Razer get closer to this out of the box, though.