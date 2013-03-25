Trending

Razer's Second-Generation Blade Notebook Review: Focusing On The Z

Razer recently sent us its second-gen Blade, complete with a Core i7-3632QM quad-core CPU and GeForce GTX 660M. Eight gigabytes of memory, a 500 GB hard drive, and an SSD cache round out this 17" gaming notebook. Would you believe it's less than 1" thick?

Color Gamut, Color Accuracy, Monitor Rating

The Blade's LCD fully covers the standard sRGB color gamut. But because the panel is not a wide-gamut design, it only achieves 79% of the AdobeRGB and 75% of the NTSC color gamuts.

The panel's color accuracy is also good. Remember, we really want to see a Delta-E of two or less. Blues are where the accuracy goes awry. Otherwise, though the calibrated screen should be good for casually working with photos and video.

The chart above represents Datacolor’s rating for the Blade's panel right out of the box. The two lowest rankings, for white point and tone response, were corrected by the Spyder4Elite’s calibration. 

In the image above, we took photos of the Blade’s screen before and after calibration with the Spyder4Elite. Depending on the monitor that you are using to read this review, you should be able see that the top image is much more blue (or cool) than the bottom one. If you have a good monitor, you may also be able to see how well the Blade’s panel looks after calibration. We'd like to see Razer get closer to this out of the box, though.

82 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ShadyHamster 25 March 2013 05:12
    Having all the I/O on the left isn't such a bad idea, keeps the right side clear so cables don't get in the way if you use a mouse close to your laptop like i do.
  • mayankleoboy1 25 March 2013 05:26
    Wow, this is a very thorough review! Great work!

    This notebook has looked into almost every possible detail. I was particularly impressed that in the heat run, the "WASD" key area was cooler than the rest. This bespeaks extreme attention to details.
  • Chairman Ray 25 March 2013 05:45
    This is an amazing system. Great job by Razer! I won't be buying it due to the steep price tag, but definitely going to recommend it to those who are willing to pay for the best.
  • xpeh 25 March 2013 06:10
    While the price is steep, this laptop is definitely one of the best looking gaming laptops I've ever seen.
  • g-unit1111 25 March 2013 06:47
    I very badly need to get a new laptop but this one is way too rich for my blood. I would definitely consider this if it were about $1K less.
  • Pyree 25 March 2013 06:49
    g-unit1111I very badly need to get a new laptop but this one is way too rich for my blood. I would definitely consider this if it were about $1K less.Lenovo Y580/Y500 GT650m SLI
  • slomo4sho 25 March 2013 08:32
    xpehWhile the price is steep, this laptop is definitely one of the best looking gaming laptops I've ever seen.IMO having a $1000 gaming desktop and spending $500-600 on a laptop when Haswell comes out is probably much more economical for the occasional gaming on a laptop paired with a sold desktop to enjoy the higher quality graphics. Even at $2500, this laptop can't even keep up with the $500 budget gaming build from last month.
  • de5_Roy 25 March 2013 09:47
    nice review. :)
    my real amusement came from the apu-powered laptop's performance, though. it bottlenecked the discreet gpu so badly.... :D
  • corvak 25 March 2013 11:06
    Gaming laptops have never been priced in a range that makes them worth buying for me. They don't really have enough battery life to really take advantage of portability, and the price/performance is in a whole other league if you compare it to any desktop build.

    Even buying a cheap laptop for travel use alongside a gaming desktop is likely to come in cheaper than many of these.
  • Goose_Nipples 25 March 2013 12:28
    ARMY'S KA-Bar?!?!?!?! Hooooooold up my friend. Devil dog here who's jimmies have most assuredly been rustled.
