Asus ROG Swift PG278Q 27-inch G-Sync Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut and Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), yielding a more realistic view of color accuracy.

Out-of-box color is quite good. Only blue shows any significant deviation from its target. You can see the 80- and 100-percent saturations are too high. Fortunately, luminance has been reduced to compensate. And since the white point is pretty close before calibration, there aren’t any serious hue errors.

Calibrating grayscale brings the magenta secondary in line nicely. The saturation errors are still there, though. Only a CMS can fix those issues. We realize the difference between our before and after charts is small. The PG278Q has very good color whether you calibrate or not.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Our adjustments reduce the color error from 2.61 to 2.13 Delta E. It’s a small improvement that means Asus' Swift is pretty close in its stock form.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements.

Because of slightly oversaturated blue and magenta results, the sRGB gamut volume is a little over 100 percent. It won’t matter for gaming, and we doubt many photographers are considering the ROG Swift as an addition to their editing suite. We had no problems using the monitor for general productivity on the Windows desktop.