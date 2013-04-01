Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

Drives: Blu-ray Drive Installation
5.25” Optical Drive Installation
If you were worried that you’d have to go through a complicated process to remove the front of the case, we have some good news: once the drive bay’s metal cover is off, you can install your drive without removing the front panel. It’s nice to see SilverStone using metal there; it looks so much better than plastic.
Installing an optical drive in the Nightjar 400W Zero dBA does require tools, since small screws are included to secure the drive. Fortunately, this isn’t much of a hassle. As an aside, the two screws holding the bay’s cover in place are black, while the ones included with the accessories are silver.
Our Blu-ray drive fits perfectly, indicative of how well the case is designed and constructed.
Unfortunately, SilverStone's Nightjar 400W Zero dBA doesn’t feature a modular cable design, so cable management should be planned ahead with that in mind. It’s a good idea to use the first SATA connector on the cable for the optical drive. That way, the remaining cable can be hidden on the side of the case, behind the motherboard tray.
But otherwise it's a neat article, personally I would sacrifice dead silence to use a cheaper HDD and perhaps more of those silent fans if I were to build one myself.
Much appreciated.
1. undervolting the CPU and GPU
2. underclocking and farther undervolting the GPU for 2D mode
3. hybrid cooling setup for GPUs where the fan only turns on at a high temperature (may require GPU BIOS editing depending on GPU model)
OPTIONAL (due to risk): removal of CPU IHS