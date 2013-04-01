Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

Drives: Blu-ray Drive Installation

5.25” Optical Drive Installation

If you were worried that you’d have to go through a complicated process to remove the front of the case, we have some good news: once the drive bay’s metal cover is off, you can install your drive without removing the front panel. It’s nice to see SilverStone using metal there; it looks so much better than plastic.

Installing an optical drive in the Nightjar 400W Zero dBA does require tools, since small screws are included to secure the drive. Fortunately, this isn’t much of a hassle. As an aside, the two screws holding the bay’s cover in place are black, while the ones included with the accessories are silver.

Our Blu-ray drive fits perfectly, indicative of how well the case is designed and constructed.

Unfortunately, SilverStone's Nightjar 400W Zero dBA doesn’t feature a modular cable design, so cable management should be planned ahead with that in mind. It’s a good idea to use the first SATA connector on the cable for the optical drive. That way, the remaining cable can be hidden on the side of the case, behind the motherboard tray.