Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

CPU Cooler: SilverStone Heligon HE02
A Giant Cooler
SilverStone's Heligon HE02 CPU Cooler is truly a giant. Of course, that also means it's heavy. As you might imagine, that combination actually bodes well for this build. The Heligon employs a smaller number of fins spaced further apart than what you might be familiar with from competing heat sinks.
The first thing that catches our eye is the Heligon HE02's shape, which isn't a big block, like many other large air coolers. Rather, it resembles dual crosses. According to SilverStone, this helps maximize surface area. The Heligon HE02 is also asymmetrical, giving you a choice between using tall memory modules or our mini-ITX motherboard’s single PCIe slot.
The cooler weighs in at a hefty 2.18 pounds. Fortunately, the included brace makes it bearable for the motherboard.
The Heligon HE02’s base plate and heat pipes are made of nickel-plated copper, while the fins are aluminum.
SilverStone's Heligon HE02 is supposed to cool 95 W processors passively. That's probably a little too optimistic for the Temjin TJ08-E case, though. After a few modifications, the chassis did have enough internal volume to handle our APUs.
