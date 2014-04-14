Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Results: Siemens NX 8.0

More so than any test run thus far, this one shows what happens when you use a gaming-oriented graphics card without optimized drivers in a professional piece of software. FirePro and Quadro cards cost more, but you can see why someone earning a living doing work in NX 8.0 would shell out the extra money for workstation hardware.

It's not just that paying more for a pro card gets you higher-quality features and better support; you also get drivers specifically optimized and validated for compatibility in titles like this one.

So, while the Radeon R9 290X and GeForce GTX 780 Ti fall to the bottom of our chart, AMD's FirePro W7000 dominates the Quadro K5000, which is in a higher price category. Nvidia's Quadro K4000, which should have gone up against the W7000 based on pricing, is beaten by the much less expensive FirePro W5000. The Quadro K6000 makes up for some of the embarrassment by laying down a command performance.