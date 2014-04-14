Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Results: Siemens NX 8.0
More so than any test run thus far, this one shows what happens when you use a gaming-oriented graphics card without optimized drivers in a professional piece of software. FirePro and Quadro cards cost more, but you can see why someone earning a living doing work in NX 8.0 would shell out the extra money for workstation hardware.
It's not just that paying more for a pro card gets you higher-quality features and better support; you also get drivers specifically optimized and validated for compatibility in titles like this one.
So, while the Radeon R9 290X and GeForce GTX 780 Ti fall to the bottom of our chart, AMD's FirePro W7000 dominates the Quadro K5000, which is in a higher price category. Nvidia's Quadro K4000, which should have gone up against the W7000 based on pricing, is beaten by the much less expensive FirePro W5000. The Quadro K6000 makes up for some of the embarrassment by laying down a command performance.
When AMD releases the mighty 16GB FirePro 9100 based on Radeon R9-290X core will be competitive to the Quadro K6000 in performance.
I find that internal benchmarking the only way to really understand the value of workstation cards. W7000 for example - it was awesome in our internal testing. While good, the cards is much better than these benchmark results suggest. Not sure why I would look at another SPEC benchmark when I will still need to test the cards in-house to really know how good they are for our applications and models.
Unfortunately, testing in the real applications (using something like APCapc) requires actual licenses of the software apps. Many of these vendors (CATIA, NX, etc) simply don't make temp licenses available for reviewers/journalists or other non-users.
VP12 should be quite good enough to help make informed evaluations of GPU hardware. If you are concerned about seeing in-application performance measurements for particular apps, you can ususually find the data with a bit of googling, although take results you find posted on the internet by "regular Joe's" with a grain of salt.
Adam Glick
Sapphire Technologies
tsk tsk tsk
About CPU Scaling: "In the second set of our scaling results, only SolidWorks responds to CPU frequency. Core and thread count don't make a difference.¨
This is not entirely true. It goes as far as 10% at 4.5 GHz.