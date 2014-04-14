Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

SolidWorks 2013

The last benchmark is a classic: SolidWorks 2013 by Dassault Systèmes. The models at the center of this suite's workloads have 2.1 to 21 million vertices. Each metric is based on the software's many features, including shaded mode, shaded-with-edges mode, ambient occlusion, normal shading, and environment cubemaps. This is a bit of a departure from the SPECapc test, as it doesn’t implement the CPU benchmark and uses fewer models (though it does add a workload with parallax effects).

One last time, how the individual benchmarks are weighted is listed in the table below, along with performance figures from AMD's FirePro W7000.

Benchmarks Weight in % FPS Shaded

8.0057.11Plax Plugin (Parallax Effects)

8.0045.18SSAO

10.0044.98Shaded + Edges

10.0044.18Wireframe

8.0046.38Shaded + Edges

10.0088.02Shaded

8.00100.02Shaded + Edges

10.0045.85AO

10.0053.24Shaded

8.00112.08Shaded + Edges

10.00109.22 Weighted Geometric Mean = 62.67