Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Results: SolidWorks 2013
AMD's FirePro cards tend to be strong in SPECapc 2013 for SolidWorks. But the modifications made to SPECviewperf 12, coupled with Nvidia's recent Quadro driver update, change the game. The Quadro K5000 pulls ahead of its competition for the time, trailing only to Nvidia's own Quadro K6000. And speaking of, that card proves to be an exceptional piece of hardware in yet another test, even though its price tag exceeds what most professionals are willing to pay.
Still, the FirePro W5000 inches out Nvidia's more expensive Quadro K4000. Price would suggest it does battle against the Quadro K2000, which simply cannot compete.
When AMD releases the mighty 16GB FirePro 9100 based on Radeon R9-290X core will be competitive to the Quadro K6000 in performance.
I find that internal benchmarking the only way to really understand the value of workstation cards. W7000 for example - it was awesome in our internal testing. While good, the cards is much better than these benchmark results suggest. Not sure why I would look at another SPEC benchmark when I will still need to test the cards in-house to really know how good they are for our applications and models.
Unfortunately, testing in the real applications (using something like APCapc) requires actual licenses of the software apps. Many of these vendors (CATIA, NX, etc) simply don't make temp licenses available for reviewers/journalists or other non-users.
VP12 should be quite good enough to help make informed evaluations of GPU hardware. If you are concerned about seeing in-application performance measurements for particular apps, you can ususually find the data with a bit of googling, although take results you find posted on the internet by "regular Joe's" with a grain of salt.
Adam Glick
Sapphire Technologies
tsk tsk tsk
About CPU Scaling: "In the second set of our scaling results, only SolidWorks responds to CPU frequency. Core and thread count don't make a difference.¨
This is not entirely true. It goes as far as 10% at 4.5 GHz.