Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Results: SolidWorks 2013

AMD's FirePro cards tend to be strong in SPECapc 2013 for SolidWorks. But the modifications made to SPECviewperf 12, coupled with Nvidia's recent Quadro driver update, change the game. The Quadro K5000 pulls ahead of its competition for the time, trailing only to Nvidia's own Quadro K6000. And speaking of, that card proves to be an exceptional piece of hardware in yet another test, even though its price tag exceeds what most professionals are willing to pay.

Still, the FirePro W5000 inches out Nvidia's more expensive Quadro K4000. Price would suggest it does battle against the Quadro K2000, which simply cannot compete.