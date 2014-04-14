Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Creo 2

Our second benchmark is based on the Creo 2 design software from PTC, and again uses a handful of sample projects. The individual workloads manipulate models with between 20 and 48 million vertices. The viewset includes a number of output options supported by the application, such as wireframe, anti-aliasing, shading, shading with edges, and shaded reflections.

The following table shows how the 13 individual metrics are weighted (using the FirePro W7000 as our example).

Benchmarks Weight in % FPS Shaded

5.0073.23Wireframe + AA x8

10.0052.51Shaded + Edges

10.0055.51Hidden

5.0010.05Reflection

15.0027.73Shaded

5.0017.03Wireframe + No Hidden + AA x8

10.0063.70Shaded + AA x8

5.0052.18Shaded

5.0044.98Shaded + Edges

10.0031.79Hidden

5.003.50Shaded + AA x8

5.0049.46Shaded + Edges HQ

10.0028.42Weighted Geometric Mean = 33.44