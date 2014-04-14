Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Results: Energy

The GeForce and Radeon cards are only included for comparison purposes; but the Radeon R9 290X sure looks to be a strong performer. More interesting is that the cards with lots of graphics memory excel. This is expected, since boards with less than 4 GB automatically fail two of the seven sub-tests.

Overall, AMD's FirePro cards lead by a substantial margin. The W7000 competes with Nvidia's much more costly Quadro K5000 (instead of the Quadro K4000 closer to its price class). Meanwhile, the FirePro W5000 dominates the Quadro K2000.

This specific benchmark is more or less synthetic. But it’s still based on very realistic tasks that geologists, doctors, and engineers perform out in the field. Consequently, it does provide a pretty good picture of how a given workstation-oriented card scales based on its hardware and configuration.