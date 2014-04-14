Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12

Results: Maya 2013
When it comes to gaming-oriented graphics cards, Nvidia's GeForce dominates the Radeon. The opposite is true when we isolate the workstation products, though. AMD's FirePro beats the more expensive Quadro K5000 again, and the FirePro W5000 leaves Nvidia's Quadro K2000 in the dust. Of course, none of the other professional boards can touch Nvidia's Quadro K6000, though at $5000, it's as expensive as it is rare.
In theory, you could probably get by with a GeForce or Radeon card in Maya 2013, so long as the potential for lower color depth doesn't bother you. If you're willing to sacrifice SSAO and MSAA, there's also the option of falling back to an older workstation-class card (unless you're working with extremely large models).
When AMD releases the mighty 16GB FirePro 9100 based on Radeon R9-290X core will be competitive to the Quadro K6000 in performance.
I find that internal benchmarking the only way to really understand the value of workstation cards. W7000 for example - it was awesome in our internal testing. While good, the cards is much better than these benchmark results suggest. Not sure why I would look at another SPEC benchmark when I will still need to test the cards in-house to really know how good they are for our applications and models.
Unfortunately, testing in the real applications (using something like APCapc) requires actual licenses of the software apps. Many of these vendors (CATIA, NX, etc) simply don't make temp licenses available for reviewers/journalists or other non-users.
VP12 should be quite good enough to help make informed evaluations of GPU hardware. If you are concerned about seeing in-application performance measurements for particular apps, you can ususually find the data with a bit of googling, although take results you find posted on the internet by "regular Joe's" with a grain of salt.
About CPU Scaling: "In the second set of our scaling results, only SolidWorks responds to CPU frequency. Core and thread count don't make a difference.¨
This is not entirely true. It goes as far as 10% at 4.5 GHz.