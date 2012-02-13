Trending

Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

By

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Ubuntu Software Center

New Look

The Ubuntu Software Center, underwent the most drastic interface change since its inception in Ubuntu 9.10 Karmic Koala (see our review here).

Ubuntu Software Center in 11.10

Like much of Ubuntu, the Software Center continues to evolve toward a Mac OS X-like clone.

Mac App Store

While we don't necessarily disapprove of the OS X mimicry that has gone on in Ubuntu, this is one area we don't understand. FOSS projects like Ubuntu are often playing catch-up to the proprietary solutions like Windows and OS X. However, the Software Center is one area where Ubuntu was actually first.

New Options

Ubuntu 11.10 now has the ability to sync installed applications amongst multiple computers. This essentially lets you reinstall previously purchased software and previously installed free applications.

New Content

The Ubuntu 11.10 Software Center puts high-quality applications front and center. At the time of release, a massive banner for the award-winning arcade platformer Braid was displayed on the home screen. There is also a box for Top Rated software, which contains VLC, Blender, FileZilla, 7-Zip, and Hedgewars, among others.

The list of For Purchase software has also increased. It now includes a number of games, such as the aforementioned Braid, Crossover (which allows you to run certain Windows titles on Linux), and even OilRush (the newly-released naval RTS/tower defense game powered by the Unigine engine).

Also new to the Software Center are digital magazines. Ubuntu User, Linux Pro, Linux Magazine, and ADMIN are now available in digital form.

Magazines for sale in the Ubuntu Software Center
165 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 February 2012 11:24
    The best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.
    Reply
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 11:57
    comptonThe best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.LOL that bad uh well at leased there is an alternative if the Sopa takes awake my ripped Window 8 copy LOL.
    Reply
  • jasonpwns 13 February 2012 12:01
    That's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    Reply
  • indian-art 13 February 2012 12:05
    Happy with the benchmarks. I feel Ubuntu 12.04 will be even better.

    Just around a couple of months for its launch!
    Reply
  • malimbar 13 February 2012 12:09
    One major irrelevancy in beginning of the article: while Mint overtook Ubuntu in Distrowatch, it's nowhere near the actual userbase: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2012/02/stats-show-ubuntu-not-losing-ground-to-linux-mint/

    Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
    Reply
  • 13 February 2012 12:12
    Lol. I knew I was gonna see old games on the benchmarks, but all of them id Tech 4? Hahahah.
    Reply
  • rmpumper 13 February 2012 12:15
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?
    Reply
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 12:25
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.To bad Microsoft has a Monopoly on DX architecture.
    Reply
  • nekromobo 13 February 2012 12:26
    Linux is only free if your time has no value.
    Reply
  • 13 February 2012 12:27
    4870, gtx260, doom 3, did i time travel to 2008?
    Reply