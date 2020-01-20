Trending

What Is 720p? HD Resolution Explained

Understanding 720p and how it compares to other popular display resolution.s.

AOC 24-inch HD monitor.

720p, also known as HD (high definition), is a display resolution measuring 1280 x 720 pixels. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in width x height format (the more pixels a display has, the sharper its image quality).

You'll sometimes see displays with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 resolution also called HD, but this is more officially referred to as 1080p or Full HD (FHD).

720p compares favorably to the old Standard Definition (SD), which is usually around 640 x 480. But with 2K and 4K getting more popular, 720p isn't considered very sharp for today's PC monitors, laptops or TVs. If you're buying a monitor or shopping laptops, don't settle for anything less than 1080p. 

Common Display Resolutions

5K5120 x 2880
4K3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution); 4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
Ultra HD (UHD)3840 x 2160
QHD aka WQHD aka 1440p2560 x 1440
2K2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution); 2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
Full HD aka FHD aka 1080p1920 x 1080
HD aka 720p1280 x 720

  • derekullo 21 January 2020 16:38
    720p is the resolution you run at when your graphics card is an Intel potato.
  • King_V 21 January 2020 17:24
    720p, also known as HD (high definition), is a display resolution measuring 1280 x 920 pixels.

    They might wanna fix that first sentence, though.
