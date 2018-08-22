What Is WUXGA Resolution? A Basic Definition

Asus C624BQ WUXGA monitor.

WUXGA stands for widescreen ultra extended graphics array and is a type of display resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in width x height format (the more pixels, the sharper the image quality). WUXGA displays have a resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Today's laptops mostly stick to 1080p or 4K resolution. On the other hand, there are a few PC monitors that offer WUXGA, which is a nice little step up from the most common resolution of 1080p. It's rate, but that extra screen real estate means that you'll see more of your favorite documents and web pages without scrolling.

Common PC Display Resolutions

