What Is WUXGA Resolution? A Basic Definition

Understand WUXGA and how it compares to other PC display resolutions.

WUXGA stands for widescreen ultra extended graphics array and is a type of display resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in width x height format (the more pixels, the sharper the image quality). WUXGA displays have a resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Today's laptops mostly stick to 1080p or 4K resolution. On the other hand, there are a few PC monitors that offer WUXGA, which is a nice little step up from the most common resolution of 1080p. It's rate, but that extra screen real estate means that you'll see more of your favorite documents and web pages without scrolling.

Common PC Display Resolutions

5K5120 x 2880
4K3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution); 4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
Ultra HD (UHD)3840 x 2160
QHD aka WQHD aka 1440p2560 x 1440
2K2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution); 2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
WUXGA1920 x 1200
Full HD aka FHD aka 1080p1920 x 1080
HD aka 720p1280 x 720

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.

