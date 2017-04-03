Best Monitors

Login | Sign Up
It’s getting harder to buy a gaming monitor without adaptive refresh but if you’re OK with just 144Hz, there are some great deals available. We know that G-Sync adds around $200 to the price and even FreeSync monitors are sold at a premium. When framerates are high, tearing is less evident and the action becomes very smooth and fluid. While we recommend adaptive refresh for any new gaming monitor purchase, you can still have a great playing experience with one of these budget screens.

Best 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitors

AOC G2460PQU
Pros
  • low input lag
  • fast panel response
  • contrast
  • high output
  • good post-calibration accuracy
Cons
  • no G-Sync or FreeSync
  • TN panel
Verdict

These days, it’s hard to justify buying a gaming monitor without adaptive refresh. But the least expensive screens still leave the feature out to cut costs. For under $300 though, you can have the next best thing – 144Hz. That extra speed, coupled with a capable graphics board, enables smooth gaming performance with very low lag and almost no tearing. The G2460PQU represents a fading genre but remains a good value with solid color performance. FHD resolution means you won’t need an expensive video card to achieve 100fps and up. And its 24” size makes it reasonably portable. FreeSync has opened up adaptive refresh to a large group of budget-conscious users but this AOC is still a slightly better deal.

-

LG 24GM77
Pros
  • Out-of-box accuracy, even better calibrated accuracy
  • high contrast
  • bright and sharp image
  • excellent motion-blur reduction
  • low input lag
  • solid build quality
  • side-mounted headphone jack
Cons
  • TN panel
  • no G-Sync or Active Sync
  • game modes introduce unwanted edge enhancement
Verdict

If you can live without frame-rate matching, the LG 24GM77 is a great value in 144Hz gaming monitors. With some of the best stock performance we’ve seen in any category, you don’t have to adjust anything save brightness to see a superb image in all contexts. With its well-engineered gaming features, excellent performance and relatively low price, this is an easy recommendation.

$349.99 Amazon

Best 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Asus RoG Swift PG279Q
Pros
  • Stable at 165Hz
  • G-Sync
  • Bright sharp picture
  • Saturated color
  • GamePlus
  • OSD joystick controller
  • Styling
  • Solid build quality
Cons
  • Significant light output reduction in ULMB mode
  • Calibration required for best image quality
  • Expensive
Verdict

Asus' new addition to its ROG line isn't perfect but it certainly delivers on its promise. With a sharp and bright IPS panel, 165Hz and G-Sync, the PG279Q has everything an enthusiast could want. It doesn't come cheap but we suspect that buyer's remorse will be rare to non-existent. We enjoyed gaming on it and think you will too.

$1129.99 Amazon

Best 35-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor

BenQ XR3501
Pros
  • High contrast AMVA panel
  • bright saturated color
  • accurate
  • 144Hz
  • build quality
  • extra-immersive curve
Cons
  • No G-Sync or FreeSync
  • 1080p resolution
  • expensive
Verdict

It seems that these days, no gaming monitor has everything. BenQ has created a unique product but a couple of omissions make the buying decision more difficult. Discriminating users will want G-Sync/FreeSync and at least QHD resolution. But others may be attracted to the extra-tight curvature and the gorgeous AMVA panel. Ultimately, it's up to the buyer to decide which features matter most.

$1019.99 Amazon

About the author
Christian Eberle

Christian Eberle is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He's a veteran reviewer of A/V equipment, specializing in monitors.

Read more
