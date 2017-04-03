Best Monitors

It’s getting harder to buy a gaming monitor without adaptive refresh but if you’re OK with just 144Hz, there are some great deals available. We know that G-Sync adds around $200 to the price and even FreeSync monitors are sold at a premium. When framerates are high, tearing is less evident and the action becomes very smooth and fluid. While we recommend adaptive refresh for any new gaming monitor purchase, you can still have a great playing experience with one of these budget screens.
-
AOC G2460PQU
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- TN / W-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 24" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 1920x1080 @ 144Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 8-bit (6-bit w/FRC) / sRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 1ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (2) 2W
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) DVI, (1) HDMI, (1) VGA
-
- Audio
- (1) 3.5mm Stereo in, (1) 3.5mm Headphone in
-
- USB
- v2.0 (1) up, (4) down
-
- Power Consumption
- 40W Typical
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 22.3x15.5x9.6" (566x394x244mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- 2" (51mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- 0.6-1" (15-25mm)
-
- Weight
- 13.9 lbs (6.3kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
LG 24GM77
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- TN / W-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 24" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 1920x1080 @ 144Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 8-bit / sRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 1ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- ✗
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) DVI, (2) HDMI, (1) VGA
-
- Audio
- (1) 3.5mm Headphone out
-
- USB
- v3.0: (1) up, (2) down
-
- Power Consumption
- 18W Typical
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 22.5x15.9x9.8" (567x401x248mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- 2.2" (57mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- 0.6" (16mm)
-
- Weight
- 11.9lbs (5.8kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Asus RoG Swift PG279Q
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AHVA / W-LED edge array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 27" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 2560x1440 @ 165Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 8-bit / sRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 4ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (2) 2W
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort v1.2, (1) HDMI v1.4
-
- Audio
- (1) 3.5mm Headphone out
-
- USB
- v3.0: (1) up, (2) down
-
- Power Consumption
- 90W Max, 0.5W Standby
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 24.4x21.8x9.4" (620x553x238mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- 2.6" (66mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- 0.3-0.5" (8-12mm)
-
- Weight
- 15.4lbs (7kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
BenQ XR3501
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AMVA / W-LED edge array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 35" / 21:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 2560x1080 @ 144Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 8-bit / sRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 4ms
-
- Brightness
- 300cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- ✗
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort, (2) HDMI
-
- Audio
- (1) 3.5mm in, (1) 3.5mm out, (1) Headphone out
-
- USB
- ✗
-
- Power Consumption
- 45W Typical
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 33.6x19.6x8.1" (853x499x206mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- 2.2" (55mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- 0.6-0.9" (14-23mm)
-
- Weight
- 24.5lbs (11.1kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
Best 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitors
These days, it’s hard to justify buying a gaming monitor without adaptive refresh. But the least expensive screens still leave the feature out to cut costs. For under $300 though, you can have the next best thing – 144Hz. That extra speed, coupled with a capable graphics board, enables smooth gaming performance with very low lag and almost no tearing. The G2460PQU represents a fading genre but remains a good value with solid color performance. FHD resolution means you won’t need an expensive video card to achieve 100fps and up. And its 24” size makes it reasonably portable. FreeSync has opened up adaptive refresh to a large group of budget-conscious users but this AOC is still a slightly better deal.
If you can live without frame-rate matching, the LG 24GM77 is a great value in 144Hz gaming monitors. With some of the best stock performance we’ve seen in any category, you don’t have to adjust anything save brightness to see a superb image in all contexts. With its well-engineered gaming features, excellent performance and relatively low price, this is an easy recommendation.
Best 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Asus' new addition to its ROG line isn't perfect but it certainly delivers on its promise. With a sharp and bright IPS panel, 165Hz and G-Sync, the PG279Q has everything an enthusiast could want. It doesn't come cheap but we suspect that buyer's remorse will be rare to non-existent. We enjoyed gaming on it and think you will too.
Best 35-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor
It seems that these days, no gaming monitor has everything. BenQ has created a unique product but a couple of omissions make the buying decision more difficult. Discriminating users will want G-Sync/FreeSync and at least QHD resolution. But others may be attracted to the extra-tight curvature and the gorgeous AMVA panel. Ultimately, it's up to the buyer to decide which features matter most.
meaning you wont get away with a new screen if ur monitor has less than 5 dead pixels.
Unless you are lucky and Asus is kind to you, but they are not forced to give you a new screen..you will get an replaced and repaired screen if ur lucky...
@socialgamer It also must be noted Iiyama has new FreeSync IPS monitors - namely the XUB2792QSU, XB2788QS and the X2788QS. Why Iiyama falls under radar is beyond me.
