This RTX 4060-powered desktop gaming PC with 1TB SSD is just $699 -- a Black Friday steal

While we're big fans of building your own PC and even maintain a list of the best PC builds, sometimes it's cheaper and easier to buy a prebuilt desktop. This is one of those times. Right now, Walmart has an iBuyPower desktop with Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, Intel 13600KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $699.

With those specs, you should be able to easily play games at 1080p with the settings turned up to ultimate. You can even get solid frame rates with ray tracing on at 1080p. And the 1TB SSD inside should give you the storage you need to install at least a few large, AAA games.

iBuyPower Desktop with RTX 4060, 1TB, 13600KF: was $1199, now $699 at Walmart

This fully-loaded desktop comes with an RTX 4060 GPU, Intel 13600KF CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 240mm liquid AIO. It also has built-in Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and four RGB fans.

iBuyPower calls this desktop the SlateMeshI5N4602, perhaps because the case has a glass and mesh front panel. The system has quite a light show with four RGB fans and an RGB pump on top of the CPU. By the way, this system uses a 240mm cooler to keep the processor cool.

Speaking of the processor, the 13600KF is an unlocked, overclockable processor that, without any adjustment, can hit boost speeds of 5.1 GHz. It has 14 cores, 6 of which are performance cores.

The 13600KF is mounted on a B760 motherboard that has built-in 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wi-Fi. It supports up to 64GB of RAM but comes with 16GB of DDR5. There's also a 750-watt PSU on board.

If you were to attempt to build this yourself from parts, you'd probably end up spending $200 more. The RTX 4060 is worth at least $299 while the CPU goes for around $175. Add in the case, cooler, RAM, SSD, PSU and motherboard and, even if you got cheap versions, you'd probably spend at least $900 and that's before you got Windows 11 for cheap or free.

We haven't tested this exact desktop, but we have tested the RTX 4060 and ranked it against competitors in our GPU benchmark hierarchy.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As you can see, the RTX 4060 stacks up nicely against the AMD cards and Nvidia cards above and below it. It delivered a strong 84 fps with ray tracing off and a playable 41.7 fps with it on.

If you're looking for an affordable gaming rig that can play games at 1920 x 1080 very smoothly, this is a tough deal to beat.