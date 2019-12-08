Best Buy is offering up the Core i7-9700K for the lowest price we've seen yet: a penny under $300.

Intel Core i7-9700K: Was $339, now $299 @ Best Buy

We don’t expect massive price drops on a lot of Intel processors during this Cyber Monday deals and holiday season. That's because Intel already dropped prices recently on its mainstream and high-end desktop (HEDT) CPUs , as it continues to struggle with manufacturing shortages and high demand.

But there’s still a good chance you’ll see some price dips on mainstream 9th Gen Core processors like the Core i9-9900K , Core i7-9700K , Core i5-9600KF and more.

That said, where you might find more and better deals from Intel this Cyber Monday and holiday seasons is in storage.

Intel’s 660p M.2 NVMe SSD has been one of the lowest priced solid-state drives since soon after its launch, with frequent sale prices pushing it below 10 cents per gigabyte. It’s often priced below nearly all SATA-based drives, despite being significantly faster thanks to its PCIe interface. It is a QLC drive, so its endurance isn’t as high as many other drives. However, the drive has plenty of rated write cycles for most to not to have to worry about it.

Of course, we'd love to see deals on Intel’s Optane SSD 905P. But that drive’s speed is in a class of its own (at least on the consumer side), so there’s little reason for prices to drop. It’s expensive because nothing else can get close to it, and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the Intel CPUs and SSDs that we expect might go on sale this season, along with live pricing and the price at which we'd consider that chip a deal. If you see any of these CPUs or drives below our suggested deal threshold, you can snatch it up with confidence that you’re getting a deal for your hard-earned build money.

Best Intel CPU Deals

Intel Core i9-9900K: $489.99 @ Newegg

Intel Core i7-9700K: was $400, now $379 @ Adorama

Intel Core i5-9600KF: was $240, now $207 @ Newegg

Best Intel 660p SSD Deals

Intel 2TB SSD 660p : was $249.99, now $189.99 @ B&H

In this highest-capacity model, pricing usually hovers just below or above the $200 mark. That price is pretty good, but we've seen model drop as low as $190, and occasionally even lower for brief periods. If you can find it below $190, it's worth snatching up.

Intel 1TB SSD 660p : was $199, now $82 @ Newegg

The 1TB mid-capacity model has dropped as low as $85 on Newegg. If you can find it at that price or below, it's a good deal.

