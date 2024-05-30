Framework updates Laptop 13 family with Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen 7040, new display options

Framework, currently the only manufacturer offering widely upgradeable laptops, has started pre-orders for systems with Intel’s Ultra Series 1 chips in either DIY or Pre-built forms. If you already own an existing Framework Laptop 13, you can purchase an Intel Core Ultra Series 1 mainboard from the Framework Marketplace and upgrade your current laptop in less than 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, you can’t get Intel’s latest processors in the larger Framework Laptop 16 yet. Instead, larger screen lovers will have to opt for one of AMD's Ryzen 7040 chips. However, Framework does give a treat for AMD fans who prefer a 13-inch portable — it has permanently slashed the prices of 13-inch with Ryzen 7040 models, saving buyers $50 over the original prices.

Besides the new Intel processor, Framework introduced a new higher-resolution 13-inch screen. You can now pick between a 2,256 x 1,504 pixels 60 Hz matte display or the newer 2,880 x 1,920 pixels screen that can hit up to 120 Hz. It also released a second-generation webcam module that comes with a new microphone. This module offers better image quality, even in low-light conditions, compared to the original version by combining four subpixels into one larger pixel, similar to the technology found in cameras used in many smartphones.

Aside from these functional upgrades, Framework will also release USB-C expansion cards in four new colors: green, lavender, orange, and red. These colored expansion cards will handsomely match the colored bezels Framework currently offers. However, it’s quite unfortunate that the company didn’t offer the color options first to its 1TB and 250GB expansion cards, as unique exterior colors could help users determine the correct storage expansion, especially if they use multiple cards for different uses. It would’ve also been nicer if Framework introduced colored input and top covers, as these would have the most visual impact, instead of just colored USB-C ports.

Despite missing the mark with its color options, Framework still stands true to its mission of making laptops last longer by offering upgradeable parts. The original Framework Laptop 13 launched with an 11th-gen Intel processor, and the company has delivered upgrades for users through Intel’s 12th, 13th, and 14th generations. It’s also easy to upgrade other internal components like RAM, SSD, Wi-Fi, and even the GPU (on the 16-inch model), allowing you to change the configuration of your laptop (up to its ports) even if it is already several years old.