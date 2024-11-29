Dell’s incredible 32-inch 2K curved gaming monitor is selling for just $199

The Dell S3222DGM 32-inch is rated as one of the best gaming monitors, offering top-tier performance at a budget-friendly price. This November, it’s available for just $199, a significant drop from its original retail price of $329. With a savings of $130, this deal provides a perfect opportunity to enhance your gaming or productivity setup.

Featuring a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) VA panel, the Dell S3222DGM delivers sharp visuals with a 165Hz refresh rate and 2 ms (gray-to-gray) response time, ideal for smooth, immersive gameplay. In our testing, we found that the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, higher than the claimed 3000:1. This also means that it beats most VA monitors we have tested and destroys IPS monitors, which usually peak at 1000-1500:1.

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM: now $199.99 on Dell (was $329.99) This 32-inch 2K curved monitor offers great colors and brightness, along with a fast refresh rate of 165Hz, making it great for gaming and productivity tasks.

The monitor offers high brightness to ensure vivid color reproduction and deep blacks, making it suitable for dark gaming environments and professional work. It also supports adaptive sync technologies, such as AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering during fast-paced action sequences.

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce 122.6% of the sRGB gamut and 85.9% of the DCI-P3 gamut. This means that bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark, thereby offering promising color fidelity for modern games and multimedia tasks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Its ergonomic stand supports height and tilt adjustments, ensuring you can customize the monitor's position to fit your setup. The sleek design includes thin bezels, making it suitable for multi-monitor configurations. The curved screen further enhances immersion by reducing distortion at the edges. For connectivity, the monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

This monitor’s exceptional balance of performance, quality, and affordability makes it a standout option for gamers and professionals. Whether upgrading your setup or building a new rig, the Dell S3222DGM offers premium features without breaking the bank. Don’t miss this deal—visit Dell's product page to claim it before it’s gone​.

