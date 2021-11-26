14TB WD Elements Hard Drive Hits Record Low $199 for Black Friday

The 14TB WD Elements external hard drive is available in a fantastic Black Friday deal for a mere $199, well below the previous all-time low pricing of $260. In fact, this drive retailed for as high as $290 back in August, making this a particularly tempting deal.

The 14TB drive comes in an external hard drive enclosure with a USB 3.0 connector for quick and easy access to the storage device. As with most external drives, this would make a great large storage volume for pictures, videos, documents and backups, among other uses.

WD Elements 14TB Desktop Hard Drive: was $269, now $199 at Newegg (save $70) WD Elements 14TB Desktop Hard Drive: was $269, now $199 at Newegg (save $70)

This external hard drive features a beefy 14TB of storage capacity connected via USB 3.0 in a relatively unobtrusive casing that packs a tremendous amount of capacity.

This drive is 'shuckable,' meaning that some will choose to pry out the 14TB drive and use it as an internal drive in their PC. That can save you quite a bit of cash with this method; 14 TB hard drives for consumers often retail for $240 to $429, but shucking voids the warranty, so proceed at your own risk.

Speaking of warranties, WD covers this 14TB drive for two years, provided you follow the rules and leave it in its casing. At 5.31" x 1.89" x 6.53" and 1.98 lbs, this is a relatively unobtrusive unit that packs plenty of storage capacity. Unfortunately, this deal has already sold out at other retailers, so you might have to act fast to snag it.

